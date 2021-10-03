Prince William has decided to join the spotlight similar to how his late grandfather Prince Philip had, which is hosting a TV show.

The royal reportedly had his celebrity debut last Sunday when his show aired on national television for everyone to see. William had looked like a spitting image of Prince Philip as he warned the public about the immediate danger that climate change brings to our society.

As reported by Daily Express, the Duke of Edinburgh also became a frontman for a show during the 1960s and 70s. The publication revealed that the late royal highness had hosted three nature programs based in Africa, which tackled how much of a threat humans are to wildlife.

Prince William's Call for Help

Similarly, the concept of Prince William's show revolved around the "dramatic impact that humanity is having on the planet," and it got launched alongside The Royal Foundation in October 2020.

The Duke of Cambridge became the face of "The Earthshot Prize: Repairing Our Planet," a nature documentary presented at the 6 PM timeslot on BBC1's daily schedule. However, the Prince was not left alone as Sir David Attenborough helped guide him as a co-host.

During the program, the 39-year old interacted with the winners of The Earthshot Prize, that participated in the global competition that aims to give its contestants a platform to promote a "greener" planet.



Prince William's Influence

During the docuseries, William tried to convince the viewers with a thought-evoking speech about how powerful our decisions can be when considering their impact on our future.

"We stand at a fork in the road, we continue on our current path the natural world will decline around us, and with it potentially everything we now take for granted," the Prince stated, per sources.

"But if we take the other path- if we strive to find solutions to our biggest problems we can create a different future for our children and grandchildren, a better future," he continued to appeal.

"One in which both humanity and nature thrive, in which the way we live out loves work in harmony with the climate."

Prince William ended his speech claiming that it is never too late to reverse the situation and that "this is a moment for hope, not fear."



