Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moving to New York?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are reportedly considering a move to The Big City so they can make their brand even bigger.

As of the moment, after stepping down as senior members of the royal family, they are now known as "micro-celebrities."

The parents of Archie Harrison and Lilibet Diana have been busy meeting influential people in New York and discussed their vaccines, mental health, and racial equality in the past week.

According to royal commentator Neil Sean, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are being "pitched out" in New York, but it doesn't come as any surprise.

He suggests that with the traction in their careers and the warm welcome in NYC, they could leave their home in California to be more based in a new state.

He explained, "Now the real reason apparently why Harry and Meghan have fallen in love with the Big Apple is simply this - as ever now they are not royals but micro-celebrities, they have to think about how they can build their brand, make money."

Though they are not necessarily called "big influencers," they are both considered influencers, and not most of them are based in California.

The commentator added, "As they've seen over the last 18 months, what was once the golden days of Hollywood seemed to have really petered out, streaming seems to be the way forward."

But are the Duke and Duchess of Sussex moving there?

It's possible but doesn't seem likely.

Neil said that recent reports suggest that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are considering a "small place" in New York to use as their base, especially when they'll be there to conduct engagements.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle No More Royal Comeback

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's future are looking bright, but what's obvious is that they are not going to make a royal comeback.

The couple has already met with politicians and has been using their voices to talk about so many things, and they are making their own brand so different from the British monarchy.

According to Charles Rae, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are "no longer active members of the Royal Family and do not represent the Royal Family on anything."

And despite initially saying that they are stepping down because they want to live a private life, "They made it clear .. but continually invade their own privacy."

