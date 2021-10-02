Gwyneth Paltrow is being accused of having a toxic workplace environment and underpayment of staff.

In an exposé written by Business Insider, the Academy Award-winning actress and her company, Goop, lost 140 employees in the last few years.

Some of the exits may be caused by COVID-19 related layoffs, but several staff in the mid to senior positions are blaming their boss and the management.

Who Left Goop and Gwyneth Paltrow?

According to Business Insider, Goop and its founder slash CEO harbor a toxic workplace environment with problematic managers.

Aside from the reviews on Glassdoor, the outlet said that those who left the "Pulp Fiction" actress' company in 2019 include the Chief Content Officer, the Chief Financial Officer, Chief Technology Officer, and the Chief Risk Officer.

According to former Chief Content Officer Elise Loehnen, who was the Hollywood star's righthand person and had been with Goop since 2014, she left her position in Oct. 2020. Her reported reason is that she is going to write a book.

Former Chief Finance Officer Erica Moore left just two months ago because she wanted to be her boss.

Former Chief Risk Officer Kimberly Kreuzberger also left Goop in late 2019 to pursue self-employment as well.

Former Chief Technology Officer Juan Paul Ramirez quit the company in May after working there for three and a half years, while former General Counsel Virginia Llewellyn also left the mom-of-two.

What Former Goop Staff Are Saying About Gwyneth Paltrow

Business Insider reported that Goop, who raised nearly $135 million in 2019 and amassed a value of $430 million, previously had around 250 employees.

According to ex-staffers, their issues with the company existed even before the COVID-19 pandemic.

An insider revealed that Gwyneth Paltrow, who is Coldplay's Chris Martin former wife, has her favorites, and she is not shy to make it known to other employees.

An unnamed former Goop staff said, "Sometimes when you have founders who are also CEOs, that passion can be a blind spot."

But these reported favorites either quit their positions abruptly or were reportedly forced to step down.

This was reported the case with the former CTO, who was forced to leave her position with a very vague explanation from Gwyneth as to why he was getting terminated.

Goop Glassdoor Reviews

Meanwhile, reviews written in Glassdoor are even more brutal, with some saying their employment with Goop was unstable and had a lot of "random firings."

They also contradicted its wellness mission, as the former employees are reportedly anxious and often overworked. When they made their complaints, they were reportedly not taken seriously.

As for the salaries, Gwyneth Paltrow is reportedly paying her staff below industry standards. The only time they knew they were underpaid was when they started talking to interviews for job opportunities.

One reviewer warned, "Don't expect great pay or stock options."

"The thought of seriously discussing promotions or raises at goop in general was a laughable one."

