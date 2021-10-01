Katherine Heigl thinks her former co-stars on "Grey's Anatomy" are finally hit by karma.

Ellen Pompeo, Patrick Dempsey, its other stars and executives are being exposed for their dramas, diva behavior, and on-set issues in a book "How To Save A Life: The Inside Story of Grey's Anatomy."

Katherine is reportedly enjoying all the criticisms that are being said about them, and lucky for her, she wasn't even criticized in the new book.

According to the National Enquirer's source, "What Katherine suffered on the set still haunts her, so it's sweet justice to see others getting it in the neck."

The "27 Dresses" actress is reportedly upset with three former co-stars: Ellen Pompeo, her former on-screen love interest Patrick Dempsey, and Sandra Oh's an almost on-screen husband, Isiah Washington.

"Katherine will never forget how they shunned her after she butted heads with Shonda Rhimes over how her character was written."

The source also said that the show might go off the air after more than a decade, especially since Ellen doesn't seem interested in playing Dr. Meredith Grey anymore.

Additionally, she and show creator Shonda Rhimes has reportedly asked Kate Walsh to return so that they can boost its declining ratings.

But for Katherine, she thinks people losing interest in the show is "karma coming back to bite a bunch of backstabbers where it hurts."

Why Did Katherine Heigl Leave 'Grey's Anatomy?'

Fans were shocked to see Dr. Izzie Stevens, played by Katherine Heigl, leave the show after winning an Emmy award for outstanding supporting actress in a drama back in 2007.

However, she left the show in 2010 despite being one of the fans' favorite characters.

Many reports suggest that the 42-year-old actress-turned-producer was challenging to work with, but the main issue was reportedly her lack of fear for speaking her mind without thinking of the results.

One of her reported biggest offenses was withdrawing her nomination from the Emmy Awards because she said she "did not feel that I was given the material this season to warrant" the nomination.

Fans and critics immediately called her an entitled actress who didn't appreciate that she was being recognized as a talented actress.

Hollywood then branded her as "difficult" and shortly decided to leave the hit ABC medical drama series.

READ ALSO: Britney Spears Receives BIG Career Offer Following Jamie Spears' Removal From Conservatorship

The Truth About Katherine Heigl's Comments

It is best to take the outlet's report with a grain of salt.

There is no confirmation or announcement from Katherine Heigl that she's enjoying the show and her former co-stars suffering.



READ MORE: Wendy Williams Boycotted By Hollywood Pals? Show's Season Premiere Will Have NO Guests