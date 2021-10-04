Sterling K. Brown is wrapping up the final season of the hit NBC drama This is Us, leaving fans of the three-time Primetime Emmy winner to wonder what is next for the actor? Worry not, friends. It has been announced that Hulu has acquired the rights to the best-selling novel Washington Black by Esi Edugyan.

The new series will revolve around a an 11-year-old boy, George Washington Black, nicknamed Wash. Wash, runs away from his home on Barbados sugar plantation in the 19th century after the sudden death of his parents. The show will chronicle the adventures he encounters while traveling the globe.

Brown is signed on to play Medwin Harris, a world traveler himself, whose seen his own harsh realities as a Black refugee in Nova Scotia. He becomes the Mayor of Black Halifax and decides to take Wash under his wing.

The show is a collaboration between Sterling K. Brown and Selwyn Seyfu Hinds, who is adapting the story for television. Her past show experience was with The Twilight Zone Reboot and Prince of Cats for Paramount+. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Brown had this to say about the project,

Washington Black inspires me. This young man and the adventure he undertakes remind me of how the power of imagination and the creativity of artistry can transform the world in which we live. Selwyn Seyfu Hinds has taken the transcendent words of Esi Edugyan and created a spectacular universe that brings to fruition the power of possibility.

Definitely a labor of love for the actor, the source material became an international best-seller after being published in 2018, leading Brown's Indian Meadows Production company to buy the rights to it in 2019. The head of scripted content for Hulu, Jordan Helman, commented on his high expectations for the series.

What Selwyn, Sterling and their inspired team of collaborators have crafted is a deeply romantic, globe-trotting adventure that is highly entertaining and unlike anything else on television. It is a remarkable tale of hope, wonder and perseverance, and we are honored to have the opportunity to work with such incredible storytellers to bring this series to the screen.

From the sound of things, Washington Black might just be the next big show for the platform.