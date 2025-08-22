Actress and comedian Mo'Nique is once again demanding accountability from Tyler Perry and Oprah Winfrey, accusing the Hollywood powerhouses of spreading falsehoods that she says derailed her career and cost her millions of dollars over more than a decade.

In a recent interview on Ts Madison's "Outlaws" podcast, the 57-year-old Oscar winner said Perry lied about her being "difficult to work with" following her refusal to promote the 2009 film "Precious" overseas. The fallout, she said, damaged her reputation and left her sidelined in the entertainment industry.

"One of the biggest entertainers in the world is Tyler Perry, and Tyler Perry told a lie on me," Mo'Nique said. "And that lie cost me 12 years of my career. Until he fixes it, I will not stop."

Mo'Nique earned an Academy Award for her portrayal in "Precious," produced by Perry and Winfrey and directed by Lee Daniels. But her refusal to attend the Cannes Film Festival without additional compensation led to tension. Mo'Nique has long argued that she fulfilled her contract, which did not require her to promote the film internationally.

The actress later released an audio recording of a call attributed to Perry in which he allegedly admitted it was unfair to label her as difficult. Despite that, she said, no public correction was made.

"Oprah, I'm not going anywhere until y'all take accountability and fix it," Mo'Nique said during the 73-minute podcast. "Y'all messed with my livelihood, which messes with my family."

Mo'Nique is back at it again complaining after crying about Oprah Winfrey, calls out Tyler Perry for lying on her, saying it cost her 12 years of her career:



"Tyler Perry, you cost my family millions, and millions, and millions of dollars."



pic.twitter.com/XSTQ6FyUOZ — EM (@EXECUTIVEXMEDIA) August 20, 2025

The Baltimore native also linked her experience to broader industry patterns, invoking disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein. She argued that the silence from powerful figures allowed misconduct to continue in Hollywood for many years.

Mo'Nique has demanded a public apology and financial restitution, echoing the public reconciliation she had with Daniels in 2022 when he apologized to her on stage during a comedy show in New York. She says Perry and Winfrey should follow suit.

"You publicly shamed me, so now you have to publicly fix it," she said.

Mo'Nique makes audience call Oprah and Tyler Perry"coon motherf**kers!" while she is filmed still going off on Oprah and Tyler Perry during Katt Williams' tour. pic.twitter.com/ymYbSs64w3 — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) May 1, 2024

Winfrey, 71, has previously dismissed criticisms directed at her, saying in 2018 that she avoids engaging with negative energy. Perry, 55, has not publicly responded to Mo'Nique's latest remarks.

Despite the feud, "Precious" remains a critical success. The film received six Academy Award nominations, with Mo'Nique winning for Best Supporting Actress.