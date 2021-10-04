Kim Richards was spotted "differently" celebrating at her niece Portia Umansky's Bat Mitzvah, where the stars came together to celebrate during the weekend.

Her sister Kyle Richards and other "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" stars shared a glimpse of the events through social media, yet many wondered who was present and who was not. According to this article, Crystal Minkoff, Sutton Stracke, Lisa Rinna, and Dorit Kemsley were all at Portia's big celebration.

However, Kyle and Kim's sister, Kathy Hilton, could not visit the circus, as well as Garcelle Beauvais and Erika Jayne. Following the said "RHOBH" stars, fans have also stated their opinions online regarding Kim as shared on Twitter by Queens of Bravo.

Kim Richards Face Fix?

The Queens of Bravo posted a photo with a caption, "Kim was at Portia's Bat Mitzvah too! And she looks amazing." As quickly as possible, the public commented on the photo where Kim Richards was smiling and posing at the camera, with her long and curly blond hair down.

Kim was at Portia’s Bat Mitzvah too! And she looks amazing! #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/HQVqCDeEbq — Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo) October 4, 2021

The former "RHOBH" star mostly got jaw-dropping comments from the platform as they speculated what she could have possibly done to achieve this new look. Numerous users have listed down all of the possibilities. "Cough. Facelift. Cough," one Twitter user commented.

And a nose job and facelift and botox and lip filler and glam squad makeup. Good for her pic.twitter.com/xbOKuAAuY5 — Feeding Jovani 💅 (@CookingWithQuad) October 4, 2021



Another user also questioned the photo by saying, "That's Kim?" which followed with a reply, "Mamá that's FaceTune." It was also then supported by another comment, "And a nose job and facelift and botox and lip filler and glam squad makeup. Good for her."

This moment also became why many fans said they had seen the Richards sisters' resemblance with each other for the first time.

The 'Cirque du Portia'

Fans were happy to see that Kim made it to Portia's party. However, they couldn't help but notice how gorgeous she looked on the venue.

It was reported that Kyle Richards spent time preparing an epic celebration for her youngest daughter by following "a circus-themed bash." For the "Cirque du Portia" party, Kyle and her husband, Mauricio Umansky, created the ultimate circus setting with golden balloons surrounding the venue and string lights scattered on their outside.

I spy cameras at Portia’s lavish bar mitzvah! #rhobh pic.twitter.com/pkRRK3n80i — Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo) October 3, 2021



Kyle has had somewhat rocky relationships with both of her sisters, which she has discussed on various episodes of the "RHOBH" over the years. But despite having a shaky moment together, they still celebrated the wonderful day for Portia.

