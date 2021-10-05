The world tuned in to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on their royal wedding day in May 2018.

But a few days that led to one of the most highly anticipated weddings of the century, the Duke of Sussex was reportedly fidgety and restless - and it's all because of his soon-to-be wife.

What Happened to Prince Harry Before Royal Wedding?

In an updated book titled "Meghan: A Hollywood Princess" written by Andrew Morton, he claims that the Duke of Sussex made his feelings clear when the tiara his fiancée wanted wasn't made available for her hair fitting with the stylist.

Meghan Markle wore a dress by Givenchy and completed her Princess look with Queen Elizabeth II's 1932 diamond bandeau tiara.

In fact, Prince Harry was reportedly so stressed that he needed acupuncture to stay calm.

The book mentioned how Her Majesty's formidable dresser, Angela Kelly, who is also known to be the guardian of her jewelry (via Mirror) "informed the irate prince that certain security protocols had to be adhered to in order to access the priceless piece."

What Made Prince Harry Mad?

Per the book, a source revealed that Angela told him, "'They're kept under very tight lock and key and you can't turn up and demand to have the tiara just because your hairdresser happens to be in town.'"

But the 36-year-old Prince reportedly wasn't having any of it that he told anyone who would listen, "'What Meghan wants, Meghan gets.'"

Because of the incident reportedly led the now-father of two that the "old guard at the palace didn't like Meghan" and was trying to make life difficult for them on purpose.

British Royal Family 'Jealous' of Meghan Markle?

In the same book, Meghan Markle reportedly ruffled some feathers in the monarchy and found that some members were "unfriendly and jealous" of her.

Before moving to the US in Mar. 2020, she and Prince Harry have worked for the British royal family since 2018.

But one of the reasons why Meghan didn't last was due to reportedly "finding it hard to bond with some royals."

Andrew said in the book, "They felt she and Harry were very difficult to deal with."

But the author explained that it wasn't the Queen nor her late husband, Prince Philip, who were jealous of her.

"At a personal level, then, their departure from Britain was quietly welcomed by some in the Windsor family and their courtiers, but on an institutional level it was a heavy blow."

