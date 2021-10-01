Prince Harry and Meghan Markle fans are calling out their in-laws, Prince William and Kate Middleton, for doing something the Sussexes' have received backlash for.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge flew to Derry Airport via a private jet.

But their decision to go there like royalty provoked the wrath of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's fans on Twitter since they have always been criticized for travelling by similar means.

According to Omid Scobie, the Sussexes' unofficial biographer, responded to a tweet from Derry Airport showing Prince William and Kate on the runway.

The airport said in a tweet, "What a pleasure it was to welcome The Duke & Duchess of Cambridge on their visit to the North West, we hope to see them again in the near future."

But in response to the tweet, Omid said, "A special welcome for the Cambridges at City of Derry Airport yesterday after their private jet hit the tarmac."

The responses to his tweet were full of mockery and fury, with Sussex fans asking why the Cambridges were allowed to use a jet freely while they couldn't.

A GIF response to the tweet said, "The hypocrisy is staggering."

Another tweet said, "So the Cambridges do fly in private jets then?? Waiting for the British media criticisms like they do when it's the Sussexes."

Some are comparing the amount of hate the tabloids wrote about Prince Harry and Meghan, saying, "what is funny is when Harry and Meghan flew commercial (and their seats happened to be near the loos) they were taken the mick out of in the tabloids..."

A special welcome for the Cambridges at City of Derry Airport yesterday after their private jet hit the tarmac. “It was a real privilege to meet with the couple,” said @mayordcsdc, who greeted William and Kate. “I hope to see them return in the very near future.” https://t.co/QzhW0Sf1Vl — Omid Scobie (@scobie) September 30, 2021

Prince William's Environmental Contribution

Prince William is frowned upon since he previously preached about his Earthshot Prize, a prize given to winners who find solutions to help the environment.

He called for nations to "protect and restore nature" for the BBC series that highlights the aim of his Earthshot Prize.

The 39-year-old royal said in the trailer, "Fix our climate, to stop the rise in global temperature, clean our air, so that we can all breathe healthfully, revive our oceans to become as rich and productive as they once were."

Princess Diana's eldest son further said, "And we must build a waste free world, by ensuring the waste of one process becomes the raw materials of the next."

Prince William Is MORE Important Than Younger Brother

But other social media users defended the Cambridges, saying that Prince William and Prince Harry's levels are entirely different.

A Twitter user wrote, "Well William is the future king of England so his safety is more important."

A second person said, "It was not a private jet, it was a government-owned plane that they were required to use when on official duties."

Another tweeted, "Anyone with a modicum of knowledge of history would know why W & C flew the 500 miles (not 2,800 miles) privately - for security reasons, which was also the reason the visit was unannounced."

