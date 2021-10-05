Cecily Chapman spoke out about her famous father, Dog the Bounty's (nee Duane Chapman) efforts to find the missing fugitive, revealing that she's not supportive of it AT ALL.

She told The Sun that he "needs to back off." Regardless of whatever progress her father has made on the case, and evidence he "unearthed," the daughter is hardly impressed. "It's just a publicity stunt. That's really what it is. He needs to back off and let the FBI handle it," Cecily plainly told the outlet.

She then ranted about the costs of doing all these, and where her father could be getting the funds. "Realistically, how is he doing this, what the hell is he doing, and who is funding this nonsense!?" Cecily asked.

Cecily also questioned whether Dog is using his search for Brian as bait for a new reality show - something he already denied. "A real network would be aware of the situation and I'm pretty sure everyone knows that this is a f---ing publicity stunt," she added.

She could be somehow right because as recently reported, Dog's efforts are certainly catching the attention of certain network executives. It's not clear if this just happens, or this is really what Dog wanted all along. A number of broadcasting networks have reached out to the 68-year-old television personality, expressing interest in hiring him and letting him join various shows, all because he's one of the few who really got hands-on in searching for Brian Laundrie.

When Dog joined the hunt for Gabby Petito's fiance, he attracted the attention of television producers, and he became a social media sensation, as reported by TMZ. When it comes to the search for Brian Laundrie, no one has filmed it save his wife, Francie, who has recorded part of it on her phone. Many actually mocked him for even joining and thought it was all for television, but that could not be the case when only his wife filmed him most of the time.

As reported, even his daughter did not like him butting in the investigation. On Monday, it was reported that he handed over evidence to police that he believed might be analyzed for DNA to confirm the presence of fugitive Laundrie. "Friday, we found a makeshift, a very primitive camp that had some promising things around it so we've gathered up all those things with gloves and baggies and turned them over yesterday to the FBI," he said.

The hot investigation was thrown a curveball by an reproted sighting of Brian in North Carolina on Saturday. Dennis Davis, 53, is alleged to have been flagged down by Laundrie on that fated day. Laundrie seemed disoriented, according to Davis, and asked for directions to California. Dennis has expressed his dissatisfaction with police enforcement's failure to contact him about the strange encounter.

The FBI is on the lookout for Laundrie, and an arrest warrant has been issued for the 23-year-old.

