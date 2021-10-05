Ellen DeGeneres just announced a secret that she's been keeping for three years - a good and kind one. According to her, she is launching a new skincare line called Kind Science, something that she has been working on for quite a while, and by working on she meant testing and resting the products to make sure they are not just kind to humans but also to the planet.

She even let her friends and family members keep using it for the whole duration to be sure. The twist is that she did not let them know it was from her or related to her, so the results can be reported as honestly as possible. She claimed that the results were "Through the roof" and she cannot wait for people to try them. She announced that the products are dropping on October 26, causing the fans to cheer and make a round of applause.

Fans certainly happy to see that Ellen DeGeneres would somehow leave a tangible legacy - well, a skincare line, after the sad announcement that she's cancelling her own show after it ran for 19 whole seasons. It's currently on its 19th and therefore the last one. This happens after her fiasco back in the thick of the pandemic, where people, even celebrity friends, accused of her of not being kind when she's the "Be Kind" lady. It's amazing though how she used that "kind" word to call her new skincare line.

The decision to axe the show ultimately fall on the host herself, and she told The Hollywood Reporter that she has a compelling reason to make it, even though many fans would be left heartbreak on. Although her ratings plummeted because of the scandal, many fans were still rooting for her and just wanted her show, which has always been fun to watch, to be back on air.

She said she informed her staff May 11 and told them her decision. "When you're a creative person, you constantly need to be challenged - and as great as this show is, and as fun as it is, it's just not a challenge anymore," DeGeneres detailed.

This was the first time that she discussed the decision publicly for the first time.

She clarified that this was not because of her name being besmirched for the past year though. She said it's been an option that she has been mulling for a while. Even her wife Portia de Rossi has told her to move on from the show because it can get exhausting for the talk show host, given the gig is a 180-shows-a-year thing and she's not getting any younger. She's been holding on though until this year.

For the show to stay on for nearly two decades after all the difficulties to get it off the ground is nothing short of a miracle. AFter all, Ellen is the first openly gay to be blessed with the opportunity back in a time when being part of the LGBTQi community can get artists prosecuted, or in other words, make them lose their career. Ellen lost her career as a comedic actress for a while because of it.

"It was the hardest show we've ever had to launch in the history of our company," a Warner Bros. exec previously once said.

