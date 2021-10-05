Gabby Petito's lawyer revealed that they are now a step nearer to finding out who killed the YouTuber, and Brian Laundrie currently stands on top of the list.

The US District Court for the District of Wyoming approved a federal arrest warrant for Laundrie over the "use of unauthorized access devices" last month. At that time, they did not name whose card it belonged to, but the authorities did note that more than $1,000 was charged on the account after he went missing.

A few weeks after the report surfaced, Petito's lawyer confirmed that the card in question belonged to the YouTuber.

In an exclusive interview on "Dr Phil" (via The Independent) on Tuesday, Petito's parents and lawyer addressed the new development on the case, including more information about the card Laundrie used.

According to attorney Richard Stafford, Laundrie stole and used Petito's card to conduct fraudulent transactions. The fugitive then reportedly used the money to get home to Florida.

Stafford insisted that the FBI has a lot more evidence than what they currently have. Still, he noted that everyone could determine his worrying state of mind by his recent actions.

"He ran. He stole her credit card. He used her credit card to get home and then ran from the police. That's going to show what he was thinking," he explained.

Did Brian Laundrie Murder Gabby Petito?

The grand jury indicted Laundrie for using the card and spending $1,000 or more between August 30 to September 1. The authorities said that the use of the debit card happened after Petito's death.

Since the card belonged to the YouTuber, he definitely knew her whereabouts. What's worse is that he can be the number one suspect in her homicide as he got her card days after she went missing.

The FBI's search warrant suggested that the YouTuber died before August 30.

Initially, the Laundrie family's attorney Steve Bertolino said that Petito's death and the unusual card usage were different things. But now that Petito's family confirmed that the card belonged to the late daughter, it is safe to say that the two instances are actually connected.

As of the writing, Laundrie still has not been charged with his fiancee's death. Authorities, Dog the Bounty Hunter, and more are yet to find him.

