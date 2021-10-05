Queen Elizabeth II will break one of her pledges as the reigning monarch to gamble over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's future roles.

Next year, Queen Elizabeth II will mark another milestone again as she will become the first British monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee. She will be the first monarch to be on the throne for 70 years.

The event will also highlight the members of the royal family - regardless of their recent scandals and issues.

For what it's worth, Buckingham Palace already confirmed that Prince Andrew, who is currently facing a civil lawsuit in New York, will receive an award. Her daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie will also join him.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will also be honored despite their recent dramas.

Daily Express' royal correspondent Richard Palmer confirmed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's names on the list. With the ongoing disapproval the two are suffering from, Queen Elizabeth II will likely gamble to stay true with the royal family instead of listening to the public.

Royal commentator Daniela Elser told news.com.au that not listening to her people to protect the Sussexes could backfire.

"For the Queen, the decision to not rock the boat and to hew to what she did in 2012, rather than listening to her people, therefore, pursuing a different approach, is a serious gamble," she said.

What the Poll Suggested About Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

In the recent YouGov poll, it has been revealed that both the Duke and Duchess of Sussex suffered from a plummeted ratings.

As of the writing, the Duke of Sussex's popularity is only at 31 percent on YouGov's poll, while 44 percent of correspondents said they disliked him already. On Meghan's part, her rating dropped to 26 percent from the previous 29 percent.

Forbes columnist Guy Martin said that these were caused by the British public's choice not to believe the royal anymore.

"Harry is tanking in the polls in Britain - not that that fact, itself, matters at all to the man or to his current endeavours - but the reason he's tanking is that the British have stopped believing what he says," Martin wrote, as quoted by Express UK.

Meanwhile, Queen Elizabeth II remains on top of the list as the most popular royal family member with 80 percent public approval.

