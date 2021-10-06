After being convicted on 17 federal animal abuse charges and attempted murder for hire against animal enthusiast Carole Baskin, Joe Exotic is still behind bars. Still, it seems like he's ready to face more legal battle as he recently threatened to sue BBC over his track.

According to the Daily Mail UK, the "Tiger King" star has reportedly threatened to sue the media giant after his song titled "Here Kitty Kitty" was used without his consent.

Per his lawyer, the famous zookeeper is enraged by the situation as the track was used in the BBC 2 documentary "Louis Theroux: Shooting Joe Exotic."

Attorney Brad Small spoke to Mirror UK, saying the reality star owns the copyright for the track, and BBC did not ask permission or obtained a license for its use.

"They are looking into it. Joe is unhappy about this because he is not getting the money. I am confident we will get a resolution by the end of the year." Small said.

BBC Studios had already released a brief statement saying they respect all intellectual property rights of anyone, and they're currently coordinating with Exotic's lawyer.

At the time of this writing, no further information was released to the public regarding the matter.

Joe Exotic's Case Update

In early reports, a judge for Oklahoma's 10th District Court has ordered the reality star to be resentenced after being convicted in 2019 in a murder-for-hire plot.

According to People, he was initially found guilty when he attempted to kill animal rights activist Carole Baskin; he was sentenced to serve 22 years in prison for the case and other illegal actions such as killing tigers for other animals to have a place in his zoo.

Per police officials, Tiger King has repeatedly attempted to hire people to murder Baskin; little did he know, one of the assassins to tried to hire was an undercover FBI agent.

Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, gave a man $3,000 to travel from Oklahoma to South Carolina and to Florida to murder the animal activist. He also promised to pay more money if ever the plan was a success.

In July, a judge affirmed Exotic's conviction but decided to vacate his initial sentence and plans to have a resentencing.

How Is Joe Exotic?

Tiger King shocked the world in August when he announced that his prostate cancer had already spread through his pelvis and stomach.

Despite his tragic health condition, he insists that he will not seek any treatment.

Per TMZ, he was diagnosed with cancer in May and pleaded with President Joe Biden to pardon him. He hasn't received any medical treatment since then.

Exotic reportedly said he's ready to die and will refuse any medical help.

