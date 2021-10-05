Italian actress Luisa Mattioli, also known to be Sir Roger Moore's third wife, died at 85.

According to Daily Mail, the couple's oldest son, Geoffrey, confirmed Luisa's death from Switzerland, where the actress was reportedly living before her passing.

On the other hand, the source also reported a statement from another family member that "Luisa was ill for some time, so it has been a difficult period for all the family."

"Despite her acrimonious split from Sir Roger, they were reconciled before his death," they concluded.

The Story Of Mattioli And Moore

According to Mirror, the actress was born in San Stino di Livenza, Veneto, and studied at Western Europe's oldest film school, at the Centro Sperimentale di Cinematografia.

She was first recognized for appearing in the 1959 Italian drama "The Night of The Great Attack," as a maid at age 23. And two years later, the actress starred alongside Sir Roger Moore for the 1962 adventure comedy film "Romulus and the Sabines."

The source stated that Moore was still married to Dorothy Squires during that time.

The "James Bond" actor and Mattioli became a married couple for 24 years since 1969 and even had three children, Deborah, Geoffrey, and Christian. And by the year 1993 arrived, the two separated, yet they didn't officially divorce until 2002.

Based on an article from People, Moore was diagnosed with prostate cancer by the time they separated. And on that year, too, the reported diagnosis prompted him to reevaluate his life and realize he had fallen out of love with Mattioli.

During that same year, the publisher also mentioned that Sir Roger started dating Luisa's best friend, Swedish-born Danish socialite Kristina "Kiki" Tholstrup.

In her memoir, "Nothing Lasts Forever," Luisa admitted she felt "betrayed" by her best friend and "discarded" by her husband.

Rest In Peace, Mattioli

As soon as her death reached the Twitter community, fans and well-known stars shared their tributes to the one who passed.

Film producer Jonathan Sothcott wrote, "We are very sad to hear that Luisa Moore (Luisa Mattioli) has passed away."

We are very sad to hear that Luisa Moore (Luisa Mattioli) has passed away. Mother of our dear friends Geoffrey & Deborah. A glamorous, formidable lady & a wonderful mum. RIP. All our love, Jonathan & @JanineNerissa ❤️ pic.twitter.com/bDt8bpdXiq — JONATHAN SOTHCOTT (@sothcott) October 5, 2021



"Mother of our dear friends Geoffrey & Deborah. A glamorous, formidable lady & a wonderful mum. RIP. All our love, Jonathan & @JanineNerissa."

