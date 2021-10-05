Finn Wolfhard recently shocked fans when he created a new Instagram account, but he gave context as to why he abandoned his previous profile despite having 21 million followers.

In a video posted on his new page, the "Stranger Things" star warned his fans to unfollow his first account, saying it is run by his father, who only cares about "gambling and money."

"If you follow my other account @finnwolfhardofficial, don't follow it! It's run by my dad, he doesn't even give a s*** about you guys, all he cares about is gambling and money." (watch the video below)

In addition, his latest account will feature most of his adventures in Hollywood, Los Angeles, with his friends.

"@finnjee.la, it's a real account made by real people, it's gonna be me in LA, going to the Hollywood sign, hiking in the canyon with my bestfriends," he added.

To conclude his video, he told his fans to check out his Patreon account for more exclusive content.

At the time of this writing, his father, Eric Wolfhard, has not publicly commented on the matter.

Finn Wolfhard To Appear On 'Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'

More recently, NBC confirmed that the "Ghost Busters" actor would appear on the "Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" this October 11.

Per Headline Planet, Wolfhard will be a guest along with Chelsea Handler and James Blake featuring Slowthai.

Other appearances for this month include Khloe Kardashian, Queen Latifah, Jason Momoa, the cast of "Squid Game," Madonna, Ana de Armas, and many more.

Finn Wolfhard In 'Stranger Things'

The fourth season of "Stranger Things" has been long-awaited by fans, and a confirmed release is not yet disclosed to the public.

Last week, the series released another teaser showing a new place that the kids (Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, and Joe Keery and Sadie Sink) will explore. (watch the latest trailer below)

In the trailer, the cast can be seen wandering around Pennhurst Mental Hospital, the place where Robert Englund (a new cast member) was imprisoned in the 1950s.

The upcoming season will star new faces, including Jamie Campbell, Eduardo Franco, Tom Wlaschiha, Sherman Augustus, Mason Dye, and Niko Djuricko.

