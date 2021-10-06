Brian Laundrie's family lawyer confirmed that he went home mid-August alone without Gabby Petito.

The missing fugitive reportedly left his fiancé by herself in a Utah hotel for several days after they had a fight that ended in police pulling them over after responding to a domestic violence complaint.

Brian reportedly returned home to Florida on Aug. 17 for five days before returning to Utah and then returning home in the same van once again on Sept. 1.

Meanwhile, the YouTuber stayed in a Utah motel in Salt Lake City. They checked out on Aug. 24.

According to reports, the purpose of Brian's trip back home was to help his dad clean out a storage unit that contained the possessions he shared with Gabby.

This was confirmed by Brian's sister Cassie.

Cassie said she saw her brother on Aug. 17 during his five-day trip home in an interview with a protester standing outside her house.

But during that time, she said she was unsure why his girlfriend didn't return home with him.

"He was telling me where they were going next. I FaceTimed with Gabby and the kids on that trip."

She didn't know where their shared storage locker was located.

Meanwhile, their family lawyer confirmed Cassie's story and added that Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petito wanted to empty their locker because they wanted to extend their cross-country trip.

Steve Bertolino said, "Brian flew home to Tampa from SLC on 08/17 and returned to SLC on 08/23 to rejoin Gabby."

"To my knowledge Brian and Gabby paid for the flights as they were sharing expenses."

He went on to say that Brian emptied their storage unit because they wanted to "save money" from the storage locker.

Brian Laundrie Parents' Lied?

Brian Laundrie's parents Chris and Roberta, told police on Sept. 17 that they haven't seen their son since Sept. 14.

But their lawyer has now revealed that the parents saw last Brian on Sept. 13 and not Sept. 14.

In a Twitter post shared by News Nation Now reporter Brian Entin, "The Laundries were basing the date Brian left on their recollection of certain events."

"Upon further communication with the FBI and confirmation of the Mustang being at the Laundrie residence on Wednesday, Sept. 15, we now believe the day Brian left to hike in the preserve was Monday, Sept. 13."

A former FBI agent also thinks that Brian Laundrie may be communicating with his parents through their lawyer.

Cassie Laundrie Also Lied?

There was also speculation that Cassie may have also lied during her "Good Morning America" when she claimed that she never saw her brother after Sept. 1.

The family lawyer confirmed on Oct. 1 that she did when he stopped by her home and again on Sept. 6.

