People on a famous subreddit believe that Brian Laundrie is being framed by a serial killer.



It all stemmed from a dead body recently found in the same area where Gabby Petito was found.

According to OP, "Maybe Brian is scared of the serial killer finding him next and so he ran?"

"Or maybe he caught gabby in the act of committing another serial killing and he ran away?"

Gabby Petito's body was divorced on Sept. 18 in a remote area in Bridger-Teton, Wyoming.

The comment section of the Reddit thread had different theories. Here are some of them.

Gabby Petito Killed Lesbian Couple Then Killed Herself?

Utah police think there's a link to the murders of Kylen Carrol Schulte and Crystal Michelle Turner, and Gabby Petito.

During the time the lesbian couple was murdered, Gabby was reportedly in the vicinity.

According to a Reddit user, Gabby "may have murdered that couple, then ended her own life, trying to frame Brian."

They cited how Brian Laundrie supported the LGBTQ community and claimed that Gabby was "extremely homophobic."

"I suspect Gabby saw a lesbian couple, flew into a rage and she murdered them. Brian probably did his best to stop Gabby, but it wasn't enough to contain her rage."

They further said that Gabby committed suicide in her final act as she does her best to frame her fiancé for the couple's murder and hers.

Another commenter said, "Is it a coincidence Gabby was a homophobe?"

Brian Laundrie Witnessed Gabby Petito Got Murdered?

Another theory written by a Redditor said that perhaps Brian Laundrie saw his girlfriend being murdered.

READ ALSO: Brian Laundrie Emulating Serial Killer Character in Favorite Book or 'Planting' Stories Through 'Witnesses' To Keep FBI Away?

Something Happened To Gabby, And It Wasn't Brian Laundrie's Fault?

Another theory suggests that perhaps the couple had a fight and separated, but in the process, something happened to Gabby Petito and that Brian knows about this.

Gabby Petito's Parents Let Her 'Suffer Until She Died?'

In another Reddit thread, they are blaming the parents of Gabby Petito for "letting the abuse going on" if the reports were true that Brian Laundrie abused her.

"Even if Gabby was covering up everything that was going on behind closed door because he 'BRAINWASHED' her, her parents should have seen the bullshits right through her and save her."

Gabby Petito Was the Abuser?

They further said that perhaps Gabby's parents allowed the abuse to go on because their daughter was reportedly the abuser, and it was "okay because society would not consider such offense serious because the victim is male."

Another commenter in the same thread thinks, "The Petitos were more than likely very happy that Brian and his family took the BURDEN of wild child party chick Gabby off their hands."

Where Is Brian Laundrie?

As of writing, Brian Laundrie, who is considered a "person of interest" in the murder case of Gabby Petito, is still nowhere to be found.

There have been reported citings, but even famous bounty hunters and experienced detectives do not know where he is.

And as per the theories on social media, one should take these with a grain of salt.

READ MORE: Brian Laundrie Captured? Gabby Petito's BF May Just Be Hiding In His Backyard [VIRAL PIC]