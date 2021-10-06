Brian Laundrie is considered one of the most wanted men in the US at the moment.

Those who want to be in the know of where he is, what his parents are doing, and claims of Brian hiding in an underground bunker in their Florida home are so desperate for info that they are camping outside Brian's parents' home.

Though the neighborhood has already reported the protesters to the police because of their noise and public disturbance, some are making quick money by allowing media outlets to stake out in the area.

In fact, according to TMZ, media outlets are being charged as much as $3,500 a week to camp in neighbors' yards.

Brian Laundrie Neighborhood Offering 5-Star Service?

CBS News, Fox, and ABC are just among the media outlets that reportedly rented out hot spots for their crews, setting up cameras and equipment to cover the sensational story of Gabby Petito and her fugitive boyfriend, Brian Laundrie.

However, the neighbors don't just offer a yard spot; they provide full service.

Enterprising nabes provide internet service, tents, chairs, water, and even bathroom access to media people who have rented out a yard from them.

But the demand for even more space on private property grew when police cracked down on the media circus by not allowing journalists to park on the streets and disrupt the traffic in the neighborhood.

Per Newsweek, tempers recently boiled over when a neighbor was caught on video walking toward two protesters and screaming at them after claiming they had trespassed on his property.

In a clip captured by News Nation Now reporter Brian Entin, the neighbor yelled at protesters, "'You ain't no f------ sleuth!"

"I'm going to f----- beat you're a--."

After being arrested later and charged with battery, the protester then yelled back, "You're going to prison," after being arrested later and charged with battery.

Brian Laundrie Spotted in His Backyard

More Brian Laundrie sightings continue. A neighbor at his Florida home claimed that he saw the fugitive running out of Chris and Roberta Laundrie's backyard days after they claimed they last saw him.

The parents maintained that their son had been missing since Sept. 17 and that they hadn't seen him since Sept. 14. But the family lawyer later said there had been a mixed up.

"Upon further communication with the FBI and confirmation of the Mustang being at the Laundrie residence on Wednesday September 15, we now believe the day Brian left to hike in the preserve was Monday September 13."

Meanwhile, the said sighting at his parents' backyard was reportedly recorded by Jenna Richards, who told Twitter user Jonathan Lee Riches that a few people in the neighborhood saw Brian taking off from his parents' backyard on Sept. 17.

Jenna believes that Gabby Petito's fiancé went to the nearby woods and took advantage of all the commotion in front of his parents' home. The neighbor reportedly caught the moment on their home's CCTV.

