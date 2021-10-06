Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly run off with $35 million that initially belonged to the British royal family.

In a report by Woman's Day, they are claiming that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are the people to be blamed for the monarchy's shortfall.

In fact, it is said that Prince Charles isn't pointing his fingers at the COVID-19 pandemic for the shortfall but his son and his son's wife.

According to their insider, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle secretly took out money during their bombshell royal exit in Mar. 2020. The money was reportedly used for their private jets, securities, and even Meghan Markle's OOTDs and other "unusual spends."

Did Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Steal?

Gossip Cop debunked the claims of the publication.

Though the story was published, it didn't make national or worldwide news from reputable sources and media outlets.

During Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah Winfrey, they said that it was Tyler Perry who paid for the couple's security in the US - not the British royal family nor money that came from them.

What About the $205,000 Missing Funds in Prince Harry's Charity?

Prince Harry was put in the spotlight over the money management of several of his charities.

Gossip Cop said that a UK watchdog took umbrage with a $205,000 donation given from Prince William's royal foundation to the Duke of Sussex's royal foundation in 2019.

However, they were later cleared of doing something wrong.

Several reports claim that neither brothers did anything wrong and that the foundations of the two feuding royals acted within the law.

But it still didn't stop the public from criticizing how many legal fees are being spent more on than doing good in the name of charity.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Acting Like Superior Royals?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were criticized for their treating their recent trip to NYC like it was a state visit.

Many were left turned off by the couple reportedly acting like "superior royals," that many of their A-list pals were infuriated.

They believe that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left their royal lives to live a private life. Still, with what they're doing now, the couple has massive deals with Spotify and Netflix, doing major interviews and forming their own "alternative" royal family.

They are being accused of milking their fame to seem more important, according to royal commentator Charles Rae.

