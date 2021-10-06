Meghan Markle is rumored to be entering the beauty industry by coming out with her line of cosmetics.

According to The Daily Mail, Meghan met with Guthy-Renker founder Bill Guthy between Feb. and Mar. of this year.

Guthy-Renker handles beauty, skincare, and wellness brands such as JLo Beauty, Meaningful Beauty, Crépe Erase, and Principal Secret.

The Duchess of Sussex reportedly went to Bill's home in California, her husband Prince Harry, and her mom, Doria Ragland.

In fact, Meghan and Prince Harry flew on a private jet owned by Guthy-Renker during their New York City trip.

Meghan Markle Cosmetics or Makeup by Meghan?

There have been speculations that Meghan Markle could launch her own cosmetics line following in the footsteps of Jennifer Lopez, Cindy Crawford, and Heidi Klum.

However, all of this is only speculation because there is no confirmation until she announces it.

As the Daily Mail reported, Prince Harry, Meghan, and Doria were spotted driving to Bill's estate in California on Mar. 1. It is also rumored that it was his ranch where their interview with Oprah Winfrey had took place.

Bill Guthy, 66, is said to be worth $500 million.

But would Meghan want to join his controversial company?

Guthy-Renker Dirty Laundry

Guthy-Renker has previously been fined for illegal business practices in the past couple of years.

They were forced to pay out $26 million in a class-action lawsuit by customers who claimed that their shampoos caused them hair loss.

They also had commercials for acne treatments banned in certain parts of the globe because they were deemed "misleading."

What's Prince Harry Up To Now?

News of Meghan Markle's possible new venture comes after her husband's threatening to expose the British royal family in a tell-all memoir.

Prince Harry is ready to attack his family members, and according to royal experts, he may even use the book to name the royal racist that remarked their son's skin tone.

The 36-year-old Duke of Sussex received a two-digit million-dollar advance payout from publishers of his upcoming book.

It has also been suggested that he is contacting his late mom's old friends to write things about her and what they know.

Buckingham Palace is reportedly surprised at how involved Prince Harry is with the book.

