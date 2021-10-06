Marilyn Lohan, Lindsay Lohan's grandma, died on Friday after collapsing at her home. This sad news, after all the recent work blessings that Lindsay has received.

The death constitutes a tragedy as it happened after a tragic accident. According to Radar Online, it was Lindsay's aunt who discovered her - apparently, Marilyn was just released from the hospital and during the night, had fallen. She was only found the next morning, unconscious.

Lindsay, who has been living in Dubai for the past couple of years, isn't anticipated to attend the burial, but will return to the United States at the end of the month to begin filming for Netflix, according to sources. It remains to be seen if she'll pay her respects once in America. Lindsay's father, who is facing legal issues in Florida, flew back to New York to bury his mother and settle her real estate.

Michael shared a heartfelt letter on Facebook on October 1, just days before his mother died, begging for prayers from his friends. He wrote, "PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PRAY. I'm sitting here waiting for the boys to get out of school thinking how we call my mom on the way to school EVERY morning... I AM WRITING THIS FOR ONE REASON......YOUR PRAYERS for a beautiful person, mother grandmother, and friend all that know her. ..MY MOM."

He explained, "My mother is nothing short of an angel to her family. She has done and would do anything for her children and grandchildren. My mom had heart surgery 4 days ago and did well . She went home from the hospital and was still a little groggy from the anethesia. Last night rather than use the bathroom next her bedroom she walked upstairs to use the one on the second floor. Nobody knows why! .. On her way down she fell and hit her head her head. They found her this morning unconscious. She now has a brain bleed and is intubated. Please PRAY to God for her recovery."

Upon his mom's death, Michael started posting prayers for those who recently lost loved ones. He said, "No words can ever express the love and loss of a LOVED ONE!"

"Marilyn Katherine Lohan, age 80, of Syosset, New York passed away on Tuesday, October 5, 2021. Marilyn was born January 7, 1941 in New York, NY," her obituary reads. Lindsay has yet to make a public statement about her loss. On Friday, a funeral liturgy will be held in Oyster Bay, New York.

Apart from her new Netflix project, Lindsay Lohan can now add podcast host to her list of accomplishments! On Instagram, the "Mean Girls" actress revealed that she had signed a deal with Studio 71, a media business. "I'm excited to partner with Studio 71 in the development and production of my podcast," wrote Lohan, 35. "I'm looking forward to connecting more with my fans and having intimate conversations with thought leaders and friends across all industries. "

