The one (good) thing about Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook's divorce is that they had an ironclad prenup, which means it was easier to get their assets sorted out after the split. Some would not agree given the fact that talks of money when it comes to love and marriage sound iffy for them, but this is simply true.

Kaley Cuoco Demanded to Return Karl Cook's Family Heirloom?

However, the thing with prenups is that it can also mean returning things one does not want to return. Kaley Cuoco, according to Star, was taken aback when she learned that Cook wanted her to return all of the jewelry he had given her throughout their relationship. According to a source, the ex-couple had a prenuptial agreement. Cuoco would be required to repay whatever Cook provided her under one of the document's provisions.

This, according to reports, contains random jewelry and other personal belongings. She's not going to resist, since she can buy her own jewelry, but this does not mean she's not offended, the source says.

"She's not going to squabble over a few jewels. But Kaley thinks it's a low blow. She thought these were gifts, not loaners," the source explained. Shortly after Cuoco and Cook announced their split, multiple tabloids started speculating on the real reason behind their decision.

Is it Because of Kaley Cuoco and Pete Davidson Dating Rumors?

Rumor mongers hinted that this move by Cook (if true) can possibly be linked to the gossip that Kaley cheated on Karl with Pete Davidson before announcing their split. Several tabloids speculated on the true cause for Cuoco and Cook's breakup shortly after they announced their separation.

The A-listers split after Cuoco cheated on Cook with her newest co-star, Pete Davidson, according to WHO magazine. Multiple media have discussed Cuoco and Davidson's relationship because they are starring in a film together. Some of them believe that the chemistry between co-stars extends beyond the film they are appearing in. There have also been reports that Cuoco and Davidson are dating in real life.

After all, on her Instagram account, the Big Bang Theory actress frequently posts images and videos of herself with Davidson.

Rumors Debunked

The cheating rumors can be debunked though - although the rumors on the heirloom probably cannot be, because who knows what they want each other to return after their split? It is after all true, that they have a prenup agreement, which US Weekly described as "ironclad."

Around the same time that it was reported that they are divorcing, US Weekly reported that the well-paid actress has well-protected assets. The "Big Bang Theory" actress, who is estimated to be worth $100 million, has an "ironclad prenup in place," a source revealed to the outlet.

The statement, however, released about their divorce hinted no animosity or cheating allegations. "Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions. We have both shared so much of our journey publicly so while we would prefer to keep this aspect of our personal life private, we wanted to be forthcoming in our truth together. There is no anger or animosity, quite the contrary. We have made this decision together through an immense amount of respect and consideration for one another and request that you do the same in understanding that we will not be sharing any additional details or commenting further," Kaley Cuoco and Cook said in their joint statement. As for Pete, despite all the rumors, sources are adamant that they're just really close friends.

