Critics and fans have criticized the new Princess Diana musical offered by Netflix for its "hysterically terrible" lyrics and "absurdly over the top" staging.

"Diana: The Musical," which centers on the princess's love triangle between Charles and Camilla, was set to debut on Broadway in 2020 but was postponed owing to Covid. A taped version of the event debuted on Netflix last week, ahead of the show's official launch next month.

However, critical reviews and social media judgements published on both sides of the Atlantic have given a major blow to any hopes that the televised version would generate interest - and ticket sales - for the stage play.

"Diana: The Musical" received one-star reviews from The Evening Standard, The Times, and the Chicago Tribune, while fans criticized the absurd songs on social media, including one where photographers sing "better than a Guinness, better than a w**k/snap a few photos, it's money in the bank."

According to Dan Wootton, a known royal expert and commenter, the show should be enough proof for Prince Harry that Netflix does not care about him. The musical is both degrading and insulting to Princess Diana so if Harry fails to act, he's sure a bad son devoid of moral values.

If Prince Harry doesn't resign from Netflix after the release of the revolting Diana musical then he is a man devoid of morals.

It is the most offensive and degrading portrayal of his mother in fiction since her death in 1997.

The show featured Jeanna de Waal as Princess Diana, Roe Hartrampf as Prince Charles, Judy Kaye as the Queen, and Erin Davie as the Wicked Witch of the West, which was devised by Joe DiPietro and David Bryan (the pianist for Bon Jovi).

Some of the lines below have been highlighted by fans as being questionable and filthy for a royals event. Charles, cradling newborn:

"Darling, I'm holding our son / So let me say, jolly well done." Many chuckled on that one, even on social media.

There was a particular scene that was heavily criticized too. It featured a chorus of onlookers at a party thrown by Camilla (Erin Davie), which Diana crashed. The line goes, 'It's the 'Thrilla in Manilla' / But with Diana and Camilla!' Many found that line unpalatable.

As Vanity Fair's Richard Lawson noted, the lyrics are not designed to be "silly and campy', as the show might have projected. 'They are just the stilted, embarrassingly serious ramblings of a show that has no interest in real humanity," he criticized the delivery of the lines.

Even the scene whereby Diana was being chased by paparazzi was found to be awful. Onlookers who chant, "Better than a Guinness, better than a w**k / Snap a few pics, it's money in the bank." What?

A line about Harry cracked people up. Diana was cradling Harry and went 'Harry, my ginger-haired son / You'll always be second to none."

A man dying of AIDS even managed to sing this to Diana: "I may be unwell, but I'm handsome as hell."

Diana lamenting was reduced to some misalignment in zodiac signs. She went, "serves me right for marrying a Scorpio.'"

There are countless more example, which had people describing the whole thing as a joke.

