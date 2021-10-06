Is Olivia Munn and John Mulaney on their way to the altar? According to one rumor, the new couple want to marry as soon as possible, probably before their child comes.

Munn, the "notorious man-eater," is reportedly desperate to marry, according to the National Enquirer. Only months into their romance, the Attack of the Show star is already pregnant with Mulaney's child. "Olivia loves John, and they're elated about the baby - so she figures why not go the whole nine yards!" the source of the tabloid said.

Mulaney's recent divorce from Anna Marie Tendler is the biggest roadblock. Tendler evidently sees Munn as a home wrecker, since the couple divorced in July.

Friends reportedly are worried how fast he is moving, especially since Mulaney has just been clean for six months, according to a source. He could at least take care of himself first before dating another girl. "John was instructed coming out of rehab that he needed to calm down his life and not make any major adjustments," a buddy concluded.

"But he returned to the stage, divorced his wife, began a new relationship, and is now expecting a child!," a source lamented.

Is John Mulaney already married? It's true that John Mulaney and Olivia Munn are on something of a fast track. It's unknown if the two began dating while Mulaney was still married, but in any case, Mulaney's pregnancy came as a shock. Mulaney used to make stand-up jokes about his dislike of children, but he's set to become a parent.

Gossip Debunked

While two people in love getting married is no issue, it does not mean that they should always do so.

According to Suggest, the report of Munn already marrying Mulaney before the child arrives is both possible and impossible. There are signs that Munn does not believe in marriage. Despite dating for four years, she and Aaron Rodgers never married. This implies that Munn isn't the kind to jump into marriage headfirst or just out a whim. These two might easily elope at any time, but there's no hint that they're in a hurry to be married.

