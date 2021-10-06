R. Kelly's criminal trial made waves around the internet, and his victims got a massive win as he was found guilty of 12 out of the 14 charges against him. The "Step In The Name of Love" hitmaker is expected to face a sentence of ten years to life in prison. His following sentencing is scheduled for May 4 next year, and his legal team is reportedly doing their best to reduce his sentence.

In order to stay behind bars for a short time instead of life imprisonment, R. Kelly is reportedly willing to snitch and expose some of Hollywood's most prominent pedophiles, including a singer and a rapper.

According to a report published by Dredds World, the R&B singer will work with federal prosecutors and give names of the celebrities who he claims to have committed the same crimes as he did.

A source said Kelly knows two men who had sexual relationships with minor girls. They did not reveal the name of the artists but clarified that one is a "rapper" and the other one is a "huge singer."

Per Perez Hilton, R. Kelly has worked with some of the biggest names in the music industry, including Chris Brown, Nick Cannon, Jay-Z, Justin Bieber, and many more.

At the time of this writing, R. Kelly's legal team has not publicly commented on the matter.

A Hip-Hop Manager Knows Something?

After the report was published, popular hip-hop manager Wack 100 took to his Instagram account to share the screenshot of the article.

He captioned the post with "Uh oh some of y'all in trouble - You know who you are."

Kelly Updates

It seems like R. Kelly is slowly getting removed on the internet as his two YouTube channels were permanently suspended after he was found guilty of sex trafficking last week. He is also not permitted to create new channels in the future.

The channels include RKellyTV, which had 3.5 million subscribers, and RKellyVevo, which had 1.6 million subscribers.

YouTube VP of legal Nicole Alston released a statement saying, "Egregious actions committed by R. Kelly warrant penalties beyond standard enforcement measures due to a potential to cause widespread harm." (via Variety)

Aside from the video streaming platform, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram had already disabled the R&B singer's accounts.

