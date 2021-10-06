Cassie Laundrie dropped another major hint about his brother, Brian Laundrie, and his capacity to survive anywhere he goes.

As Laundrie's parents remained silent on their son's potential whereabouts, the fugitive's sister came forward and released more information that could help the case.

In an interview with ABC News this week, Cassie made another surprising claim about her brother Laundrie, who continues to be at large following the death of Gabby Petito.

According to the sister, the fugitive is a mediocre survivalist who cannot outlast wherever he goes.

"I'd say Brian's a mediocre survivalist. It wouldn't surprise me if he could last out there a very long time. But also, I don't think anything would surprise me at this point," she said, as quoted by Fox News.

This contradicted what Laundrie's friends said, claiming that the fugitive probably lives well away from home.

Rose Davis, one of the known friends of Laundrie, told Daily Mail that the man lived in the Appalachians for three months. As he did it alone, they all believed he became skilled at surviving all by himself.

She reportedly heard stories about Laundrie's skills and how he finds adventures very entertaining.

What the Experts Say About Brian Laundrie

Apart from Cassie and Rose's statements, the experts themselves concluded that Laundrie indeed has a hard time surviving outdoors as a wanted man.

Initially, the Florida police combed the 25,000-acre reserve near Laundrie's home. However, people were left skeptical of the move since the man surely would not survive in that conditions. For what it's worth, the reserve in question is home to wild animals and poisonous snakes.

Weather in the area is also tricky as heavy rains could leave most parts of the reserve underwater.

READ ALSO: BREAKING: Gabby Petito's Lawyer Drops ONE Massive Clue Brian Laundrie' Murdered' Gabby Petito

Meanwhile, people theorized that Laundrie only traveled to the reserve to cover himself as he flew somewhere else.

West Palm-based private investigator Dan Riemer said, "That search in the swamp is leading everyone to believe Brian is in the swamp, and no civilians are paying attention to who is around them."

Dog the Bounty Hunter also has joined the search, but he and his team have been focusing on the Fort De Soto Park, where the Laundrie family stayed when the fugitive returned without Petito.

READ MORE: Amber Heard Inherited Abusive Behavior? Father David Heard Gave Late Wife Hellish Life, Reddit Users Say