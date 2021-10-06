Kate Middleton caused controversy last week when she visited Northern Ireland with Prince William. The couple was given the opportunity to try several foods and drink that the region has to offer. However, one particular moment stood out wherein the Duchess refused to sample whiskey.

According to Express UK, the Duke is the only one who drinks the alcoholic beverage, while Middleton can be seen standing beside him. This situation left fans wondering whether she was pregnant or not.

Molly Mulshine and Christina Garibaldi of the Royally Us podcast discussed possible reasons why the Duchess didn't take a shot.

"Kate apparently didn't drink the whiskey and some people were speculating on that but I don't know." the host said.

However, Garibaldi mentioned that Middleton possibly thought drinking whiskey in broad daylight while working on her job was "not the best look."

Kate Middleton's No Plans of Having Baby Number 4?

In early reports, Kate Middleton and Prince William are reportedly not planning to welcome their fourth child anytime soon.

Per royal expert Nick Bullen, the Cambridges would focus on their work as members of the firm instead of expanding their family.

Bullen added that he spoke to a source close to the couple and mentioned that the royal pair are "focused over the next 12 months on their work."

Aside from work, Bullen also suggests that Middleton is happy with "matching" her parents, Michael and Carole Middleton, who are contented with three children.

"Kate was always very keen to follow her parents and have that family of five. She's matched it and my own view is, they probably will stop here." Bullen said.

Furthermore, Middleton also had a "though time" with all of her pregnancies.

READ NOW: Oh No! Letitia Wright Doubles Down On AntiVax Views On 'Black Panther' Set And Other Stories You Need To Know | ENSTARZ 8

Kate Middleton Announcing Her Baby Soon?

According to Good To, Middleton is known to change up her hairstyles whenever she's going to make a big announcement soon.

Her recent appearance at the "No Time To Die" premiere suggests that she's pregnant as her hair was styled as an updo.

In 2012, she was spotted with voluminous side-fringe curls when she was pregnant with Prince George. In 2014, her hairstyle also changed while she was pregnant with Princess Charlotte.

However, despite the public speculation, Kate Middleton nor anyone in the royal family has confirmed the Duchess' pregnancy.

READ ALSO: Olivia Munn, John Mulaney To Wed Before Controversial Baby Arrives? [Report]