Spencer Pratt himself is dissing his own show "The Hils: New Beginnings," particularly Season 2. He described it as "the worst experience ever," and hinted that a Season 3 is highly unlikely even if he wants it to happen.

Spencer Pratt wasn't shy about sharing his opinions on the tumultuous second season of "The Hills: New Beginnings."

In an interview with Hollywood Life in collaboration with Uber Eats, the reality TV star discussed his feelings on the "frustrating" season and cast.

"I felt like I just wanted The Hills to be a success - more than any of the producers, the network, executives, the cast - and just had the feeling that everyone is not being their authentic selves and just trying to phone in the low hanging fruit storylines," Spencer told the news outlet.

"The drama off-screen was way more intense because I'm watching this incredible franchise slipping away and that's hard. So yeah, worst experience ever," he added. On the topic of whether the show will have a third season, he was also honest and candid.

"I don't know if there will be a season three" of The Hills revival, Spencer added. "It is what it is," he added. If what he thinks is true however, he's not going to quit reality tv. " I'm not going to stop doing reality television and I do love the The Hills," he shared.

His whole career has relatively revolved around reality tv for him to just quit it. The same goes for his wife, Heidi Montag. "It has so much history that Heidi [Montag] and I are involved in and it helped bring us together," he explained.

If by a miracle the show is renewed, the LA native said he'd want to see some casting changes, especially mentioning Kristin Cavallari, who he believes would be a wonderful full-time addition. "I find her beyond entertaining," Spencer said, almost gushing. "She stays relevant, she stays making millions, she stays dating very interesting people. It should be called, The Hills, narrated by Kristin Cavallari, " he added. He echoes what other critics are saying.

Spencer and Heidi Montag's battle to conceive their second child was another significant topic during the second season of the show. He expresses now that he regrets not pushing for a second child sooner. "If I had known how hard it was to get pregnant for at least us the second time there would have never been a disagreement," Spencer said. "I feel bad that I slowed the process down when it was already going to be this slow of a process.'

It can be remembered that Heidi underwent a surgery to become pregnant easier, to no avail.

"She had a surgical procedure and still to no success. It's very hard. I definitely don't wish this journey on anyone," Spencer now said.

