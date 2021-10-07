Adele has returned to the cover of 'Vogue' after a five-year absence. In a frank interview, the singer also discussed her remarkable weight loss. Adele fans are ecstatic because new music from the British beauty is finally on the way!

The 33-year-old chart topper made a successful comeback to the spotlight on October 7 when she revealed that she is the November cover star of Vogue. After five years away from the spotlight, Adele looked stunning in both British and American publications. It was apparent she lost a massive ton of weight. A 100-pound weight loss made her glow.

But in her latest interview, she revealed getting there wasn't all fun and hard work on her part. It was not because she was following a healthy food and exercise regimen. Instead, anxiety is the main catalyst. . "It was because of my anxiety," she told the magazine. "Working out, I would just feel better. It was never about losing weight, it was always about becoming strong and giving myself as much time every day without my phone. I got quite addicted to it. I work out two or three times a day," she added.

She then revealed that for a certain time when she was essentially "unemployed," which meant she was not making any music, she was throwing money too feed her working out needs.

She was exercising 3x a day, and all of them are guided with private (read: expensive!) trainers. "So I do my weights in the morning, then I normally hike or I box in the afternoon, and then I go and do my cardio at night. I was basically unemployed when I was doing it. And I do it with trainers," she admitted.

For the first time in history #BritishVogue and @VogueMagazine share a cover star: @Adele. In her first interview in 5 years, she speaks with @GilesHattersley about body image, romance, divorce, single parenthood and her “self-redemption” album: https://t.co/kcs689YMhl pic.twitter.com/EoKSv2CAzh — British Vogue (@BritishVogue) October 7, 2021

The singer acknowledged the high costs of what she did, saying, "It's not doable for a lot of people."

However, it was ultimately worth it for her, because it was more about protecting her mental health than looking sexy or fit. "But I needed to get addicted to something to get my mind right," she continued. "It could have been knitting, but it wasn't."

She added that people were shocked to see her suddenly lost weight because she did not bother posting about her weoght loss journy on social media. She said she found no reason to.

"People are shocked because I didn't share my 'journey'. They're used to people documenting everything on Instagram, and most people in my position would get a big deal with a diet brand. I couldn't give a flying f**k. I did it for myself and not anyone else. So why would I ever share it? I don't find it fascinating. It's my body," she explained.

Apart from a new body and a new music, Adele also got a new boyfriend. Adele is dating Rich Paul, a sports agent. The pair initially became associated in July 2021, when they were seen conversing and laughing during Game 5 of the NBA Finals. They were later photographed on a date and showing off some PDA at New York City's Cipriani restaurant. During a New Yorker profile published in May 2021, Rich also stated that he had been "hanging out" with an unnamed "big pop singer." Adele previously married Simon Konecki, with whom she divorced after three years of marriage in 2019.

