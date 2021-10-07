Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's rumored wish to have their baby Lilibet baptized in a royal ceremony in Windsor this autumn has perplexed royal observers.

Since her birth in early June, there has been discussion over where the Queen's granddaughter will be christened at Windsor, the customary location for royal rituals.

Many could not understand the reason why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would want their child to be baptized in the UK when they were the ones to shun their royal positions in the first place.

Many believe that if true, this persistence that Lilibet be baptized in a royal ceremony is associated with a hidden agenda.

With the Sussexes' retirement from royal responsibilities and the loss of their titles, commentators have questioned whether Lilibet should still be baptized alongside other members of the Royal Family.

Molly Mulshine and Christina Garibaldi, presenters of the Royally Us podcast, were critical of the Duke of Sussex's ambiguous attitude to his ex-royal status. Christina mused, "He didn't want to be a part of the Royal Family."

She added, "It's so hard because on one hand he is a part of the family so you want him to have those traditions, but also he didn't want to have those traditions so where is the balance?"

"Also if they came over and did that, it's what everybody would be talking about," she wondered. "I feel like they should just christen the baby in California, if that's what they want... and then maybe they go back over there for the holiday season this year."

Molly agreed that the alternative sounds wiser, especially since there is still a pandemic going on. Plus - the solemn event is not supposed to be a media-infested one. "That's not really the point of a christening. It's not supposed to be a big trip, and a splashy thing," she said.

"I understand it's tradition for the royal babies to be christened in Windsor and it's a beautiful place," she said, But it just doesn't seem like the right way to do it," she added.

The presenter then brought up the apparent discomfort between the ex-royals and the Archbishop of Canterbury, who acknowledged their wedding at Windsor Castle in 2018, despite Meghan claiming they were married three days before in a secret ceremony.

Christina revealed that the royals simply do not trust Prince Harry and Meghan Markle anymore. "We've talked about it multiple times, the trust factor between the Royal Family and Prince Harry and Meghan must be down to probably none," she said.

