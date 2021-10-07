Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez will soon call it quits? After months of speculating how great this second chance at love is, they are now being repeatedly reported as fighting, as wanting to stay away from each other, and having weird expectations of one another. Since the two have not officially addressed these issues, they can be safely said as baseless rumors. A latest report however claimed the two were witnessed fighting in public, counting as their FIRST BIG FIGHT wherein there are people who saw.

Of course, it remains to be proven.

Bennifer 2.0 OVER? Big Fight Spotted

According to New Idea the two have begun bickering in public, putting an end to their happy days. They were spotted in a restaurant with very tensed moods and none of their normal PDA. This is "First Big Fight!" (as mentioned in the headline) that Lopez and Affleck have reportedly undergone, the magazine said.

According to teh said spotters, while they were having dinner in West Hollywood, they could see Lopez and Affleck fighting. The Gigli actors seemed to be "very nervous."

One onlooker explained, "Their body language certainly suggested something was amiss... there was none of their usual PDA."

Nobody knows what exactly the two were fighting about, since they were not sitting close enough to know, allegedly.

Rumors Debunked, For Now

According to Gossip Cop, the report is based on a single witness who stated that the two were "extremely tense."

A public yelling match is not the same as a little stress, therefore the whole tale is a little deceptive. It doesn't even explain why the two were bickering in the first place.

This entire tale is really shallow, and it demands the reader to put their faith in New Idea above what they can see with their own eyes.

Gossip Cop claimed that New Idea cannot be trusted. It was just a few months ago that it was rumored that Affleck and Lopez had gotten engaged in Montana. They didn't get engaged.

Meanwhile, People magazine is reporting the opposite. Work has indeed caught up with the two so their fall is going to be individually busy, and they have to spend time apart more than usual. But this does not mean they're over. In fact, this is said to likely just make them grow fonder of each other. Reportedly, they have already made plans to spend time together in the holidays.

The source said that while the pair "have months of work coming up," they "plan on spending the holidays together" after their busy fall.

"They will both get a break. For Jennifer, Christmas is all about the kids," the insider told the magazine. "She makes it very special for them. She loves Christmas."

"This year, it will take some more planning since Ben wants to be with his kids too. They haven't made any specific holiday decisions yet and are still working it all out," the source further dished.

