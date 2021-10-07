Twitter users (or the general population) is now either mad or bored about the Brian Laundrie manhunt. They thought its taking too long and some feel as if the authorities do not really know what they are doing. While there are some who are extending their understanding and patience to those involved in the hunt, social media users have been vocal about how incompetent they find the police, more so when the Zodiac Killer - someone who people thought already vanished for the four decades, was allegedly officially found.

The Zodiac Killer, one of America's most prolific serial killers who terrified towns in the San Francisco region in the late 1960s with a series of gruesome slayings and unsolved riddles, has been identified, according to a team of cold case investigators.

The Case Breakers, a group of more than 40 former law enforcement detectives, journalists, and military intelligence personnel, have worked on other unresolved cases such as the D.B. Cooper hijacking, former labor union head Jimmy Hoffa's disappearance, and others. The gang believes the murderer is responsible for a murder that occurred hundreds of miles away but was never linked to him. Five killings in the San Francisco region in 1968 and 1969 have been linked to the Zodiac Killer.

Unlike other serial murderers, the Zodiac teased authorities in letters addressed to journalists and law enforcement using intricate ciphers. In the years following, the slayings have generated novels, movies, and documentaries, and amateur and professional sleuths have investigated the case in an attempt to identify the perpetrator.

Gary Francis Poste, who died in 2018, has been identified as the Zodiac Killer, according to the Case Breakers. Years of searching by the team unearthed fresh forensic evidence and photographs from Poste's darkroom.

According to the researchers, one photograph shows scars on Poste's forehead that match scars on a Zodiac drawing. According to Jen Bucholtz, a retired Army counterintelligence agent who specializes on cold cases, other evidence include decoding letters written by the Zodiac that exposed him as the killer.

Poste said Fox News that the letters of her entire name were erased from one card to show an other message. "So you've got to know Gary's full name in order to decipher these anagrams," Bucholtz said. "I just don't think there's any other way anybody would have figured it out."

That said, people are wondering if the search for Brian Laundrie can take as long as 30 years and so too?

so if it took them this long to find the zodiac killer we”ll be hearing about brian laundrie being found in 2081 🙄 — ronald isley’s beard🖤 (@randomblckwomyn) October 6, 2021

How tf do you identify the Zodiac Killer before you find Brian Laundrie? 2021 is wild. pic.twitter.com/pVeFHtzrAE — monarch (@Quotemeorelse) October 6, 2021

Lmao they identified the Zodiac Killer before they found Brian Laundrie 🤣🤣 I mean I called it 🤣 #BrianLaundrie https://t.co/wLoMCLcc6T — Jeremy (@JMaskell83) October 6, 2021

Well, the zodiac killer being found out after all these years is hope that #BrianLaundrie will be found too. But he’ll be alive and well, probably soaking in a jacuzzi tub in some hotel. Thanks mom & dad! Being on the run is a great time. God I hate these #Laundrie people. — Stephanie Mickle (@stephmickle12) October 7, 2021

