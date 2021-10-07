Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have formally split relations with the French vineyard they co-owned. Brad originally sought to prevent Angie from selling her part of the vineyard because they were equal shareholders and caled her vindictive for even thinking about it. Jolie now sold it - could it be out of spite after the comment from Brad?

Angelina Jolie has said her final goodbyes to the $164 million French vineyard she co-owned with her ex-husband Brad Pitt. According to The Wall Street Journal, the 46-year-old actress sold her 50 percent stake in Château Miravalto in Correns, France, to wine firm Tenute del Mondo on October 6. The sale price hasn't been revealed, but if there's one thing to about Angelina Jolie, it's that she got a lot of money out of it.

The latest feud between the A-list exes took place at Château Miraval. In September, Angelina Jolie attempted to sell her part of the Southern France home, prompting Brad, 57, to file a lawsuit in Luxembourg accusing the Maleficent actress of attempting to cut him out of a prospective sale.

Angelina Jolie's firm, Nouvel LLC, was accused of not operating in the "best interests" of Quimicum, the company that owns Château Miraval, according to the lawsuit. Angelina Jolie's activities have been described as "consistently spiteful" and "another example of this person trying to bypass the rules," according to a source close to Brad's legal case.

ALSO READ: Kaley Cuoco Insulted: Ex Husband Asked For Family Heirloom Back After Pete Davidson Cheating Rumors?

However, the former couple finally agreed to sell Château Miraval, and on September 23, a judge granted Angelina's request to sell her half to a third party.

At the time, TMZ reported on the court's decision, noting that it was "a routine judgement" that "was never contested" by Brad. Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt purchased the French vineyard jointly in 2008, and they married there in 2014.

All this mess however compares nothing to the real squabble between the two after their divorce. This, after all is just property.

During their ongoing divorce, Angelina Jolie accused Brad of domestic violence, as well as specific charges of an aircraft incident between a 15-year-old Maddox and his father on a trip from Nice, France in 2016. Judge John W. Ouderkirk, who Angelina's legal team claims has a conflict of interest in the case owing to a prior connection with Brad, has barred their five minor children from testifying about the event, which Angelina also referred to.

ALSO READ: Brian Laundrie Case a 'Joke," Twitter Users Say After Identification of Zodiac Killer