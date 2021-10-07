Cristiano Ronaldo seems to be a few steps away from getting his freedom from his rape case after a federal magistrate judge sided with his lawyers against a woman who claims that the football star raped her in Las Vegas.

According to AP News, Nevada-based Judge Daniel Albergts has favored Ronaldo's camp by blaming Kathryn Mayorga's legal counsel, Leslie Mark Stovall, for inappropriately basing the civil damages lawsuit on documents that are supposed to be exclusive between Ronaldo and his camp.

"Dismissing Mayorga's case for the inappropriate conduct of her attorney is a harsh result," the Judge wrote in a new report given to U.S. District Judge Jennifer Dorsey.

Judge Albergts also wrote that dismissing the case is the "only appropriate sanction" for Mayorga to ensure the integrity of the judicial process.

The Judge slammed Attorney Stovall as his act was reportedly in bad faith to his client and profession.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Team Speaks Out

Per the outlet, the football star's lawyer in Las Vegas, Attorney Peter Christiansen, issued a statement saying they are pleased with how the court reviewed the case.

Ronaldo's camp also commended the court for its willingness to apply the law to facts and "recommend dismissal of the civil case" against him.

Who Is Kathryn Mayorga and What Happened Between Her and Cristiano Ronaldo?

According to The Independent UK, Kathryn Mayorga is a former model and a school teacher based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

At the time of the alleged sexual assault, she was working at the Rain nightclub in Palms Casino Resort as a hostess.

On June 12, 2009, The two met at the nightclub where she was working; they were photographed by paparazzi that night.

The athlete allegedly assaulted her in a hotel suite. Mayorga was able to report the allegations to the Las Vegas police, but they denied her as she didn't want to name him correctly, only referring to him as an "athlete" and public figure.

Criminal charges were dropped after prosecutors decided the allegations "cannot be proven beyond a reasonable doubt," criminal charges were dropped.

The Portuguese football star has decided to pay her $375,000 in exchange for not publicly discussing the allegations.

