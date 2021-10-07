Popular Marvel series, WandaVision, is getting a spin-off! Originally on Disney+, the show's head writer, Jac Schaeffer, is developing a new series centering on Agatha Harkness, played by Emmy nominee Kathryn Hahn.

Currently, the series is in early development, so it's too soon to say what exactly the new Agatha Harkness-led series will be about. However, WandaVision was the first Marvel television series that shares continuity with the MCU films. The show is about Paul Bettany and Elizabeth Olsen's Vision and Wanda Maximoff living secretly in the idyllic Westview, New Jersey suburbs. Hahn's Agatha Harkness is the couple's neighbor and nemesis.

The critically-acclaimed Marvel series earned 19 awards from various award shows, including three Emmy's and a nomination for Hahn for best supporting actress in a limited or anthology series. Thus, a continuation of WandaVision is sure to garner more buzz from critics and fans alike.

For more entertainment news and commentary, follow Enstarz! We're sure to bring you the latest updates regarding your favorite celebrities, TV, and movies.