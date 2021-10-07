George Peterson, a bodybuilder who was scheduled to join a top bodybuilding competition, has died one day before the event. He was 37.

The officials from the Mr. Olympia competition announced the shocking news about Peterson's death. Meanwhile, bodybuilding websites - like BarBend - confirmed his untimely passing.

On Instagram, Olympia LLC revealed that the 37-year-old was found dead a day before the competition in Orlando, Florida.

"It is with great sadness that we report the unexpected passing of George Peterson, a champion on stage and off. Our condolences go out to his family and all who respected and admired one of the kindest men we have ever known," the caption said.

It did not reveal George Peterson's cause of death. His passing also shocked many people as he lived a healthy life and never did drugs.

However, one Twitter user suggested that diuretics may have caused Peterson's tragic death. For years, the substance has been the leading cause of bodybuilders' hospitalizations and deaths.

One website even warned how "Diuretics can destroy everything you've busted your a- for at the last minute before taking stage."

According to the Twitter user, diuretics might have also been triggered Peterson's underlying disease. Although the bodybuilder never showed weakness on and off the stage, he may be suffering from an unknown illness.

George Peterson's death kept him from a top bodybuilding competition, the Men's 212 Division at the 2021 Mr. Olympia, which he had been preparing for a long time.

What Exactly Happened to George Peterson

Hours after the reports about Peterson's death emerged, the bodybuilder's coach and friend Justin Miller dropped more information about him.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Miller revealed that Peterson was both physically and mentally strong on the night of October 5. The coach had to leave the next morning to join the Amateur Olympia prejudging, leaving the bodybuilder alone.

After arriving in the hotel in the afternoon, he reportedly could not contact Peterson that he asked a security guard to open the bodybuilder's room.

From there, they found him lying face down in his room and feeling "mostly cold."

After dialing 911, Miller reportedly performed chest compressions before the security took over to do CPR. The medical team that responded to the scene assumed that Peterson died hours before they found him.

