Prince Albert of Monaco spoke candidly about his Princess Charlene's extended stay in South Africa.

In recent months, reports claimed that Prince Albert and Princess Charlene were on the verge of splitting. The wife's months-long stay in South Africa fueled the buzzes, which the royal prince has since dismissed.

This time, Prince Albert broke his silence again and revealed that Princess Charlene would be back very soon.

Speaking in a new interview with RMC Radio, the 63-year-old royal confirmed that his wife remains in South Africa. He also admitted she would be back very soon - the same comment he made months ago.

"We have to talk to the doctors in a few days. She is better. It was also complicated for her because different problems affected her," he said.

For what it's worth, Princess Charlene was scheduled to board back to the country after undergoing surgery due to her medical complications. She initially visited the country to reassess her foundation's work in South Africa for a week. But her medical woes extended her stay.

Last month, she faced another health issue that extended her stay in South Africa. According to Express UK, the royal princess collapsed and was rushed to a hospital. She was later admitted to one of the hospital beds due to the severity of her condition.

The exact cause was not publicized, but a statement confirmed that she collapsed due to severe ear, nose, and throat infection complications.

Where Prince Albert, Princess Charlene's Divorce Rumors Began

The one-week visit in January became months-long, stirring rumors that Princess Charlene may be using her health issues to cover her impending divorce from the royal prince.

French media started questioning the royals' relationship, with French royal commentator Stéphane Bern writing that the two are on the verge of separating.

Buzzes about their divorce began swirling since then, and Princess Charlene's recent postponement of return added more fuel to the talks.

However, it is worth noting that Prince Albert himself debunked the reports about their alleged marital woes that reportedly caused Princess Charlene to stay out of Monaco for a long time.

The royal prince told People then that his wife was ready to come home, but the return date still depended on the princess' doctors.

