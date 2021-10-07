Prince Harry and Meghan Markle acted extremely rude in front of the Japanese royal fans, a royal expert claimed.

As Prince Harry and Meghan's approval ratings continue to dip, the two successful caught the Japanese's attention for all the wrong reasons.

Royal expert Angela Levin recalled how people from Japan were left shocked by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's rude behavior during their visit. Since they are interested in the British royal family, they know the do's and don'ts and the culture within the monarchy.

This was the reason why they were confident that the Sussexes did not act as senior members of the royal family.

"Every few weeks I am asked by one of their TV channels to update them on what is happening in the UK. Their key interest at the moment is Harry and Meghan and who can blame them. They can't quite believe their behaviour towards the senior royals is so, well, rude," Levin wrote in a Substack newsletter, per Express UK.

The Japanese fans told her that no one behaves like they did in other members of the royal family.

The report did not mention what exactly the Sussexes did that disappointed the Japanese people. However, the news did not come out in a surprising way.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Losing Supporters?

For what it's worth, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's behaviors seemingly reflect their current approval rating.

A YouGov poll revealed that Prince Harry's popularity dropped by 10 percent, making his approval rating at 31 percent. Meanwhile, 44 percent of correspondents said they disliked him already.

Meanwhile, Meghan lost more approval as her rating dropped to 26 percent from the previous 29 percent.

READ ALSO: Cher Suffers Extremely Painful Dental Disaster That Could Affect Career?

The approval ratings speak about their controversial behaviors - especially Meghan - that have been brought back to the spotlight in the past months.

The Duchess of Sussex infamously showed a "difficult" attitude toward royal staff. Even before becoming a royal member, the former actress reportedly showed a diva-like behavior on set.

For instance, a videographer who once worked with her told The Daily Mail that he was warned about Meghan since "she was a lot." He also disclosed that their colleagues used to call her "the princess" because of her attitude.

If this continues, royal experts expect to see the two kneeling back to the monarchy again.

READ MORE: Gabby Petito's Death Very UNUSUAL: Expert Claims Autopsy on Cause of Death is Taking Exceptionally Long