A man who reportedly spent two decades of backpacking with Zodiac Killer - who has since been named Gary Poste - revealed the gruesome obsession the suspect had.

As Zodiac Killer's name came back to the spotlight again, a man named Will came forward and revealed some of the unheard facts about the murderer.

In an exclusive interview with a news outlet, Will disclosed he first met Zodiac Killer through a friend who told him the man could help him with a legal issue. The court case in question was reportedly a minor case of traffic violation in Sonora.

Will then received a tip on how to beat the case, and he successfully did.

Since then, he reportedly began backpacking with the Zodiac Killer and continued doing so for the next 20 years.

While spending time with the alleged murderer, he reportedly saw Poste's most violent and creepiest side when killing animals.

"He would kill them indiscriminately and he really enjoyed getting in there and getting dirty. And it was just a little chilling for me because I usually only eat what I kill," Will said.

He revealed that the animals Zodiac Killer killed were deer, otters, bears, marmots, and ferrets, among others. The same man proclaimed how Zodiac Killer did not have a conscience and could kill indiscriminately anytime and anywhere he wanted.

Will's Statement Resonated To Case Breakers Findings?

Police profilers have been warning how a person's obsession with killing animals is a sign of a serial killer.

The Case Breakers, a group of cold case specialists, found out that the murderer killed all his victims in the 1970s before abruptly stopping. If their findings were right, Will's statement probably suggests that the killer chose to kill animals instead of humans starting in the 1980s.

Will began to suspect Poste as the Zodiac Killer when they watched a true-crime documentary about serial killers. In 2014, the alleged suspect fled the woods.

The man in question died in 2018, and Will only got in touch with the Case Breakers last year.

However, officials in California believed that the man who died in 2018 was not the Zodiac Killer. According to BBC, the most recent break in the Zodiac case happened last year when an independent code-breakers cracked one of the murderer's messages sent to newspapers during his killing spree.

The message reportedly said, "I hope you are having lots of fun in trying to catch me."

Zodiac Killer infamously sent codes to the newspapers and police about his killings, and some of them are yet to be cracked.

