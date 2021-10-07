Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly planning to have a non-royal American wedding years after their lavish ceremony in the UK.

Months before they celebrate their 4th wedding anniversary, Prince Harry and Meghan are said to be preparing to hold the fairytale wedding they always wanted in the US.

A news outlet claimed this week that having a second nuptial is part of their US plan. Now that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex formally settled in the US, they began preparing to exchange "I dos" again.

A source claimed to this week's edition of OK! Magazine that the royal couple wants to get married again. This time, they want to do it without following royal traditions and protocols.

"This has been in the works for a while, but they needed to let the dust settle after their explosive TV interview," the insider continued.

Prince Harry and Meghan reportedly aim to have a less formal interaction with the guests and tradition as they do not want someone else to dictate something about their special day.

The same tipster revealed that the royal couple would hold the ceremony at their Montecito home next month to complete their US move.

Is the Report About Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Second Wedding True?

For people who do not want to gain more spotlight like Prince Harry and Meghan, having a second wedding that is not beneficial would be a big mistake.

In addition, having a second union would be useless since redoing a marriage can never be treated as something legal. If they push it through, it would only be purely for attention purposes.

READ ALSO: Cher Suffers Extremely Painful Dental Disaster That Could Affect Career?

As they claimed that they got married before their royal wedding, it is safe to say that the couple already got the intimate union they wanted. For what it's worth, they detailed the said marriage during their infamous Oprah Winfrey interview.

"We called the Archbishop and we just said, look, this thing, this spectacle, is for the world. But we want our union between us, so the vows that we have framed in our room are just the two of us in our backyard with the Archbishop of Canterbury," Meghan said.

However, the Archbishop himself has since debunked what the Duchess of Sussex claimed, saying that there was no other legal wedding except the one that happened in May 2018.

READ MORE: Prince Albert of Monaco Confirms Wife Princess Charlene Will Return 'Soon' -- Divorce Buzzes Debunked