According to a book, Prince Harry appeared to be on the point of tears when he and Meghan Markle were "snubbed" at their last appearance as senior royals.

Harry and Meghan's final royal duty before leaving the family and heading to California last year was to attend a Commonwealth Day ceremony at Westminster Abbey with the Queen, Prince William, and the Duchess of Cambridge.

As reported, 2,000 orders of service were given before to the ceremony, stating that William and Kate would enter the Abbey with the rest of the royal party. However, not one mentioned anything about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

There was no mention of Harry and Meghan being in the procession, according to the Daily Mail, who stated that the pair was "very sensitive and upset about it." In an attempt to settle the problem, William and Kate allegedly did not walk in the procession, despite the rules of service indicating otherwise.

Royal novelist and historian Robert Lacey claims that, despite Meghan's "megawatt" grin, Harry was more melancholy. Lacey revealed this in his book "Battle of Brothers."

It was a hurtful snub compared to others, because it was plainly obvious and many could see. "So there was the snub in black and white - set out for all to see," Lacey wrote.

Observers also noted that Harry's face was looking "tensed and unsmiling" throughout. The most telling sign of how hurt he was is when William sat down close to him and yet he barely greeted his brother.

"According to one observer, 'his accelerated blinking even suggested he might have been fighting back tears," Lacey wrote.

While this is interesting, it must be noted that so much time has already passed. The brothers have not yet reconciled, but there had been some interactions and meetups. Also, Prince Harry does seem happier in the US now, especially since he and Meghan Markle are almost always in the limelight.

SO much so that people are wondering whether they truly wanted privacy in the first place.

Regardless, there are also reports of him just feeling very settled being a dad to two kids, especially to his younger daughter. The Duke of Sussex, 37, and his wife Meghan Markle, 40, welcomed their baby girl in June 2021. Harry, amidst all the chaos outside of their home, reportedly settled to being a hands-on dad and has established an adorable nighttime routine with Lilibet ever since she was born: "Harry adores Lili and loves reading her bedtime stories and rocking her to sleep," an insider told Us Weekly. "He has a real magic touch." The source went on to reveal that "every day just gets happier" for the couple, regardless of the bashing they're getting. "There's just so much love and gratitude and they couldn't ask for more," the insider said.

