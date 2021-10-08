In an interview with Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, Madonna exposed her bottom and gyrated on Jimmy Fallon's desk, making viewers cringe. Articles have labeled the whole interview as a "trainwreck."

But true blue fans are not having it, and defended the icon on their social media. Some went for Jimmy Fallon, claiming he's being discriminatory.

Madonna had surgery, has triumphantly returned to performing.



You celebrated Mick Jagger snaking around on stage with Taylor.



If Madonna got pregnant at 72 (or 52) by her 25 year old bf, you'd say it was "cringe-level."



Your sexist bullsh** is showing.#JimmyFallon https://t.co/QB2oXeM0zi pic.twitter.com/OxAof8iLas — Jessica Quiroli ⚾🎬✍️🎙️ (@heelsonthefield) October 8, 2021

Whereas some consider her antics “cringe” or an “attempt to stay relevant,” this long-time fan sees nothing but consistency and an artist who stays true to herself. She is who she is…and it’s been that way for 40 exhilarating years. #Madonna — Jason Orozco (@jasonorozco76) October 8, 2021

Why cringe when it's Madonna, the Queen https://t.co/psBLRSiFc7 — Nova Quinn (@NovaQuinn_3375) October 8, 2021

What Happened Again?

The 63-year-old singer went on the show to promote her documentary Madame X, but the presenter was taken aback when she abruptly rose from her seat and slid over his desk.

When Jimmy asked Madonna what she hoped audiences would take away from her film, she said, "Art is important in our lives. I don't think people emphasize that enough. I'm really inspired by James Baldwin, the writer."

"He was a great source of inspiration for the show, and one of the things I quote over and over again in the show is that artists are here to disturb the peace," Madonna continued.

"And so I hope that I have disturbed not only your peace this afternoon but people's peace while they watch the show. But I mean that in the best way," she suddenlyys aid.

Fallon responded, 'Oh, yeah, you get in good trouble."

ALSO READ: Kaley Cuoco Insulted: Ex Husband Asked For Family Heirloom Back After Pete Davidson Cheating Rumors?

Nothing seems amiss before Madonna suddenly stood up from her seat and sprawled herself across the host's desk, shocking Jimmy Fallon and the viewers.

Jimmy sprang up and screamed, "No! Madonna!" in an attempt to preserve the singer's modesty.

"Stop it! I don't know what to do. Stop it right now," he can be heard hilariously screaming, before removing his jacket and laying it across Madonna's knees.

"No one's going to see anything, my god!" said the witty vocalist. before turning around and revealing her panties to the crowd by tying up her garment.

As the crowds gasped and some cheered, Madonna walked back to her seat cheekily and said: "Life is not just about interviewing kitties. Don't you want to talk to an adult? Let's have some adult conversation."

As Jimmy asked if Madonna was "talking to an adult right now," she joked back, saying, "I'm not sure... I feel like you're in some kind of conflict right now. Have you been to a therapist?"

ALSO READ: Did Angelina Jolie Prove She's Vindictive as Brad Pitt Says Over Latest Move?