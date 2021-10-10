According to John Barnes, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are wrong. No one was being racist to their baby. Instead, the anonymous royal who inquired about the skin tone of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's unborn child (at the time) was just being "realistic."

The question would not even bother the black people, he says. Their default answer to the "rude question" would have been "so what?," according to the former professional footballer.

Barnes, black himself but husband to a white woman and father of seven, said he expects the topic to happen and that people will 'always wonder' what the kid will look like. Barnes is married to a white lady and has seven children.

In a shocking interview with Oprah Winfrey earlier this year, Meghan said that an unidentified royal voiced 'worry' about Archie's complexion before he was born.

Because she is half-black and half-white, someone at "The Firm" was 'concerned' about 'how dark' Archie's complexion would be before he was born. According to Harry, he will never discuss the talk with anybody again. It was embarrassing, and to be honest, he was shocked by it.

ALSO READ: Prince Harry Pained By 'Black and White' Royal Snub, Had to Blink Fast To Avoid Crying, Book Says

When asked if it was a royal, the pair replied it was neither Queen Elizabeth or Prince Philip since naming the individual would be "destructive."

The remarks sparked outrage among royal watchers, who demanded to know who made them, prompting Prince William, Harry's older brother, to stress to reporters during a school visit in London that they are not a "racist family."

Barnes, a former footballer and author of a book about racism, actually defends Prince William's side. He maintains, that the question should have not been that shocking to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. He even told the Sunday Times Magazine that it's a talk he would even have with his own mixed famil.

He said, "People will always wonder what the baby will look like and if it is going to be dark." He however said that Meghan Markle was probbaly just worried, not about Baby Archie's skin color, but how people in general in the future would view it.

"If you listen to what Meghan says, it's not about them [the unnamed royal] worrying if the baby is dark or not, it's them worrying about how the public are going to view that," he explained.

This is because parents know others would have negative perceptions of their infant if it's too dark. They're trying to be as objective as possible.

'Let's not pretend the public won't care whether it's a blond-haired blue-eyed baby or jet black, because they will," he said.

He is not saying Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were overreacting, after all. Just implying that it is a common experience that most black or mixed families experience. He also said it would be nicer for Markle to disengage herself from the topic of racism.

A lot of black people he knows aren't fans of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Barnes said in an interview about his book "The Uncomfortable Truth About Racism. "

He added, "the problem now is that if you don't like her, people will call you a racist, when it's got nothing to do with that." He further said, "That's why it's important to separate the idea of racism and her character as a human being."

This month, royal watchers warned that Prince Harry may name the royal who asked about the skin tone of his baby Archie.

ALSO READ: Madonna 'Cringeworthy?' Fans Defend Icon Over 'Shameless' Behavior During Jimmy Fallon Interview