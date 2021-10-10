Experts revealed the potential fate of Brian Laundrie if he chose to be in Carlton Reserve.

Laundrie's parents have insisted that the fugitive left home last month to go on a hike in the Carlton Reserve. The man got the time to do so despite the fact that his fiancee, Gabby Petito, was still missing.

Over three weeks since different teams began their search to several locations, the operation in the Carlton Reserve is yet to reach its end due to the vast location of the 25,000-acre place. The FBI, Florida Wildlife Commission, North Port Police Department, and additional sheriff's offices have been combing the area since September 17.

Last week, the North Port police already warned how difficult and dangerous it would be for a person to stay inside the area. A Facebook post last month described the reserve as an "unforgiving" location that is currently waist-deep in water.

With the amount of time Laundrie probably spent in the nature reserve, survival experts weighed in whether he could stay alive.

Is Brian Laundrie Dead or Alive?

Founder and chief instructor of Urban Survival Academy, Robert Urban, said that it is nearly impossible for someone to survive in the Carlton Reserve if they are not professionally trained in survival hacks for that long period of time.

According to Urban, Florida's climate is always unpredictable and challenging.

"I'm an expert with plenty of experience, and it would be everything that I could do to survive for (more) than three weeks. Someone with no experience, you cannot be lucky and survive in that sort of climate," he told CNN.

The survival experts also listed the potential hazards Brian Laundrie already faced in the reserve, including wildlife animals that could hurt him and devour him alive.

In addition, the experts said Laundrie is not "in his best mindset" if he chose to stay in reserve for so long. The fugitive's survival skills could be hindered by the thoughts of running away from the authorities and trying to survive.

Meanwhile, Jason Marsteiner, the founder and president of The Survival University, shared his own experience in the wild like Carlton Reserve. He reportedly sends trainees to different places in a week. They all struggle, although they go through a 50-day course before the test.

