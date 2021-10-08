Dolly Parton made her friends worry about her health as the singer took on a more hectic working schedule.

After years of being in the spotlight, Parton remains one of the most looked-up to musicians in the industry. But unlike the time when she debuted, the singer is already getting old and cannot take more works than she used to.

Despite that, she reportedly notably agreed to appear in one show to another that made her schedule full-packed. With that set-up, her friends and family felt worried that she started digging her own grave due to her overwhelming schedule.

OK! Magazine reported that the 75-year-old "Steel Magnolias" star's jammed-backed schedule caused worries to her loved ones. Her family reportedly wanted her to slow down in her career so she could finally enjoy her life.

However, an insider revealed that Parton refused to listen to them and continued working in the industry. She reportedly reasoned out that she would disappoint her fans if she decided to step away from the spotlight.

The magazine noted that Parton was too busy that she got calls at home before she was able to get herself ready. Due to the lack of work-life balance, Parton made everyone worried about her potential cause of deteriorating health.

Is Dolly Parton Sick? Will She Slow Down?

The news outlet was right about the singer being busy. But Parton finds it enjoyable to work and never sees working as a burden.

For someone who dedicated half of her life performing, Parton surely never gets tired of giving her audience the sound they need. In fact, she is open to work more that she once adapted to career changes that pushed her to fame even more.

In 1979, the singer sat for an interview with Cosmopolitan, where she was asked if turning 30 at that time made her think of herself and her career differently.

"Sure. . . that's when I decided to git goin'," she replied. "I had to make a lot of changes. I had to let a lot of people go. I changed my managers."

She expanded her empire by switching to a Hollywood-based manager. Parton even publicly said that she was dreaming big.

After that moment, she tried doing new genres, although she remained country at heart. While she introduced a "different Dolly," her fans told her that she always "sounds like Dolly."

