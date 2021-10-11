Dog the Bounty Hunter's popularity is expected to skyrocket even more when he releases his adventures in finding Brian Laundrie, but it seems like his career is facing a hurdle as there's one major problem with production.

According to sources who spoke to TMZ, the TV star, whose real name is Duane Chapman, is in big trouble as his TV return was turned down by the media network that aired his previous shows.

Chapman has not made a pitch to CMT yet about his Brian Laundrie search show, but the media giant is reportedly turning it down already as they are not interested.

A possible reason behind their decision is that the company has renewed its commitment to strictly air country music programming since it's tied with their name. The network is reportedly not doing another series with Chapman anytime soon.

The reality star previously had a spinoff show with the network titled "Dog and Beth: On the Hunt," with his ex-wife. The show debuted in 2013 and ran for three seasons until 2015 when they announced that they were leaving CMT programming.

At the time of this writing, Chapman has not publicly confirmed whether he'll look for another media company or not.

Dog The Bounty Hunter's Ray of Light

Despite CMT turning down his ideas without even pitching yet, the reality star reportedly gets TV offers for his search journey.

In early reports, several media networks have already contacted Chapman over the past week and offered him a desire to reboot his reality TV career.

Per the outlet's sources, the reality star caught the attention of several companies when he joined the search for Brian Laundrie and became a hot topic of news.

During his search for Gabby Petito's fiance, insiders said there is no filming crew involved other than his wife, Francie, and she's been documenting footage on her phone.

If ever Chapman lands a TV show in the future, production would possibly use Francie's videos, and she will be involved in the series as well.

Dog The Bounty Hunter Not Using Brian Laundrie Search To Land a TV Show

Despite the recent news, Chapman previously clarified that he's not using Brian Laundrie to restore his TV career. Since he recently got married, the reality star said he was in the middle of his honeymoon when the Brian Laundrie situation made headlines.

He mentioned that he offered his help because of his "unique skill set," He was only an hour away from the area where Laundrie was last seen.

In addition, he said he has gotten close to Gabby Petito's family and wants to help them get the justice they deserve.

When asked about a possible TV gig, he said he's considering it because he still enjoys being in the spotlight.

