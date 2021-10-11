Dog the Bounty Hunter has recently discovered disturbing details on Brian Laundrie and Facebook page while looking for the person of interest in the death of Gabby Petito.

The reality star, who became one of the famous people to help find the fugitive, has shared some of his terrifying discoveries to The Sun, revealing his fears that Laundrie might really be a serial killer.

Dog, whose real name is Duane Chapman, said of Gabby Petito's missing fiancé, "I'm thinking more and more about him being maybe a serial killer, not just a killer of Gabby."

The 68-year-old TV personality explained that he bases his findings on social media profiles while tracking down people on the run.

But in Laundrie's case, he said that he and his wife discovered something on Laundrie's Facebook page and described them as "terrifying."

What Did Dog the Bounty Hunter See on Brian Laundrie's Facebook Page?

Dog the Bounty Hunter said that Brian Laundrie has "pictures of demonic angels standing there with the sword and the throat bleeding."

"There is blood squirting from their eyes," he added.

When he and his wife Francine found the posts, both of them reportedly had goosebumps.

Internet sleuths also previously discovered Brian Laundrie's interest in the "dark side," with one image allegedly posted to his Facebook shows a devil eating pancakes.

They also discovered the fugitive writing in an Instagram post that he and Petito read a horror-satire book "Lullaby" by Chuck Palahniuk.

Brian Laundrie Favorite Books Genre

Aside from the disturbing pictures, Dog also mentioned that he is paying attention to Brian Laundrie's books.

He claimed that Laundrie is a massive fan of "serial killer books" and that the books he reads "are unbelievable."

"This Brian kid has taken those books, obviously, to heart."

Brian Laundrie' Interests' Turned Him into a Serial Killer?

According to Dog the Bounty Hunter, it's possible because nobody "becomes a killer overnight."

He went on to say, "This is what happens when your kid is looking at those kinds of things, it catches on, and it's demons and it's blood and it's this and it's that, look what that led to."

The culmination of dark things he was exposed to reportedly made him that way, per Dog. "A killer is made, and he is built, to be a killer. He built himself to be that by looking at the dark side stuff."

