It's been three weeks since Brian Laundrie was reported missing, but he is still nowhere to be found until now.

It's as if he fell off the face of the earth days after his fiancée, Gabby Petito's, body was found in Wyoming.

But some Twitter users have very accurate reasons as to why he hasn't been found yet.

Where Is Brian Laundrie?

On Sept. 17, Laundrie's parents Chris and Roberta told Florida police that they hadn't seen their child for three days.

His parents reported that they last saw him heading towards Carlton Reserve in Sarasota, Florida.

Two days later, Gabby Petito's body was found in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming.

Since then, a bounty was placed on his head, and the police, FBI, the navy, k-9 teams and even famous media personalities are also on the hunt for Laundrie.

Almost all of America are reportedly searching for the missing fugitive. There have even been reported sightings in different parts of the US and other countries, such as Mexico.

It's been three months, but they still haven't seen him, and it just boggles others why and how people haven't captured him yet.

It Would Be Different if Brian Laundrie Were Another Race, Twitter Said

Twitter user @mmpadelian started the entire thing. That if Brian Laundrie were Black, things would've been different.

"If Brian Laundrie was a Black man selling loose cigarettes, they would have caught him by now."

More people then joined the thread and responded with their most accurate thoughts about how other Black people were immediately captured and made them suffer because of their race.

Another Twitter user @PaulLyn11710427 said, "If Brian Laundrie had a fake 20 dollar bill..." and @byler_byler interjected, "Or just been ACCUSED of having a fake $20 dollar bill..." referring to George Floyd's case.

If Brian Laundrie was Black, @Noreen084585741 explained, "He never would have been given a chance to run. He'd have been in jail the second he returned."

@KimiGM added, "If Brian Laundrie was a Black man, he'd be dead by now. They would have shot him and claimed they feared for their lives."

@GalvarinoMarcus said, "If Brian Laundrie were a black man, his parents and sister would be sitting in a jail cell."

If Laundrie was Black, @Lane225 said, "A brother would never been able to leave his parent's house alive in the first place. They would have gotten him regardless of what his lawyer and parents said. The SWAT Team would have broken the door down," and @johnrichrests responded, "Or just shot through the windows and walls. See (Breonna Taylor)."

But the most heartbreaking and most accurate of it all is a tweet written by @MaiOui77, "If Brian Laundrie was black...if Gabby Petito was black we wouldn't even have heard this story."

