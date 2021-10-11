Prince William's Earthshot Prize project is announced to have its very own award ceremony where A-list celebrities will reportedly attend.

According to The List, the royal event is scheduled to take place in London at the Alexandra Palace next Sunday, October 17. And on that celebration, they mentioned that there would be an "exciting lineup" of big-named artists present on that day. Though, none of their identities have been revealed to the public yet.

The organizers that Prince William hired have been keeping everything under control as there has been no leakage of important information until recently.

Prince William's £5 Million Prize

The Duke of Cambridge specifically curated the Earthshot Prize Awards for "celebrity movers and shakers who are doing their part to positively impact the environment," as stated on its official website.

By the end of the night, five winners will be receiving more than $2,000,000 (£1 million) cash price for producing "solutions to some of the earth's greatest environmental challenges." The competition is judged based on the criteria on how effectively it can "protect and restore nature, revived our oceans, clean our air, build a waste-free world and fix our climate."

The previous publication also clarified that the awardees would obtain "tailored support" from the royal organization for the creation of their solution-based pro-types. The Duchess, Kate Middleton, will accompany her husband to the special occasion and be by his side as he acknowledges the winners on stage.



Prince William's Guest List

A panel of judges made up of the Prince, Sir David Attenborough, Cate Blanchett, and Shakira will be the ones to narrow down the prizewinners.

Not only is the guestlist for next Sunday star-studded, but the host themselves are well-known in the United Kingdom. Sources reported that British radio personality and TV presenter Clara Amfo and Dermot O'Leary will co-host the award show together.

The following artists will also be in attendance as the event's musical acts: Coldplay, Ed Sheeran, Shawn Mendes, KSI, and Yemi Alade. Prince William had revealed that movie starlets Emma Watson, Emma Thompson, David Oyelowo, and professional soccer player Mo Salah had also confirmed their invitation to the recognition ceremony.



